'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors?
Warren Ingram, Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about stock markets and whether they're stacked for or against private investors.
When it comes to short or long term investments, Ingram says that big institutions and corporate often have huge amounts of money to trade for other investors opposed to individual people trading for themselves with less money.
Ingram says, these big investors are ahead of the trading game because they "can afford to lose money."
Big investors can afford to lose money. They'll start by losing money just to see where they're making money and where they aren't but they can afford to do that because they're trading with huge amounts of money. They can throw away a bit of money to make a lot more.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Whereas, private investors can't trade on the same financial level as big investment companies.
But, unlike these big investors, private investors have the benefit of time, getting to decide for how long they'll make investments for and how they choose to spend whatever they make.
We [private investors] can dictate when we'll buy and how long we'll hold investments. We can grow our money and set goals for ourselves and then go make investment decisions rather than have bosses dictating the timeline and putting pressure to see when a return on investment is seen.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Ingram says, if you think of the stock exchange as a casino, "the house never loses."
Big institutions are the house at the casino. If we're trying to play their trading game, we'll have the house's odds stacked against us. You're only going to make money now and then.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
Ingram says it's also important to note that trading is not really easy as it's marketed to be - if anyone offers you foolproof steps to make money overnight, it's probably a red flag.
Nobody knows what the Rand is going to do tomorrow so when you make investments, it's never foolproof and the markets move all the time... but take out the guess work when it comes to investments, do it for a long period of time and give yourself room for your investments to grow to see something out of it.Warren Ingram, Co-Founder - Galileo Capital
