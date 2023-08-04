



Clarence Ford speaks with Carla B for Klip in Die Bos (Skip to 05:44)

The transgender rights often evoke strong reactions from the public.

Whether it is debates about their participation in sport, use of bathrooms, or even just depictions of their existence, people often feel the need to share their opinions.

Carla B says that when talking about transgender people often people from older generations, such as Generation X and older, assume that young people and children are trying to get gender affirming surgery without thinking of the consequences.

However, she says that when she has spoken to members of the trans community, they say that getting into the healthcare space for gender affirming treatment is not something that happens easily.

Children are not in and out of hospital getting gender affirming surgery. There is a long, in-depth process to get there. Carla B - Klip in de Bos

© inkdrop/123rf

She adds that the far right often makes the argument that gender affirming care is dangerous for children, but this is really not the case.

In addition to this, for transgender people gender affirming surgery can be lifesaving.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Klip In Die Bos: 'Getting gender surgeries is not as easy as you may think'