Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'

4 August 2023 4:31 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show.

The bond between 7de Laan and its audience is unlike any other, so it only made sense for the fans to go above and beyond to try and save the show.

Fans have started a petition to save the two-decade-long running soapie.

“This is not just an attack on us as loyal fans and viewers but on the Afrikaans community as well. This soapie is known for its large road show campaigns to interact with fans and viewers,” the petition reads.

SABC 2 announced last month that the show would be coming to an end after 24 seasons.

RELATED: Totsiens, 7de Laan: SABC 2 bids farewell to hit series after 24 seasons

The soapie first debuted in April 2000, becoming a instant hit across Mzansi households.

“The success behind the show comes from real life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate."

With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channel to consider ‘adopting’ the show.

“We, the fans of 7de Laan, would like to urge other production houses such as e.tv or even KykNET to buy into the idea of 7de Laan, not just saving the jobs of cast members and crew but also the number one Afrikaans soapie in South Africa.”


This article first appeared on 947 : Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan'




