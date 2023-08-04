Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends)
John Maytham speaks with Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor at Wits school of Physiology (Skip to 2:05).
When the weekend rolls around many of us may be tempted to use our new found free time to stay up late, or sleeping in in the mornings.
However, going to bed at a different time can have an impact on the bacteria in your gut which affect your health.
A study found that even a 90-minute difference in the midpoint of your nights sleep could make a difference.
It is a little but akin to a mini jet lag that we are imposing on ourselves.Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology
Scheuermaier says that this can affect more than your gut bacteria, as an irregular sleep schedule can impact your eating schedule and raise your risk of developing diabetes.
There are many examples of how it affects our physiology.Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology
We did not realise these sorts of things until very recently.Karine Scheuermaier, Associate Professor - Wits school of Physiology
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54149287_alarm-clock-about-to-ring-alongside-a-sleeping-person-in-bed-with-focus-to-the-bedside-table-ad-cloc.html
