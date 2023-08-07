Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team
Former Bafana Bafana midfield maestro Reneilwe Letsholonyane may have hung up his boots over two years ago now but he is still a big part of the football landscape in the country and in Kwa-Zulu Natal specifically.
“Yeye”, as he is affectionately known, played for clubs such as Supersport United, Jomo Cosmos, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy. He is best known for his time in the colours of Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists.
The 41-year-old, thankfully has not been lost to the game and is now shaping the future of football at AmaZulu where he is the DDC coach.
Speaking to broadcaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Letsholonyane says he is relishing the challenge of coaching.
I’ve settled very well and enjoy what I do. The people here have always been friendly and I am happy to be here. I joined about five or six months as the under-17 head coach; about 3 weeks ago I was appointed DDC coach. It’s a big step and achievement for me, especially in such a short time. This is kind of how I imagined my coaching career starting from the bottom and working my way up to the top, but I didn’t think it would happen this fast. As big as it is, the timing is right because I have worked towards this moment and continue working to where I want to be. Thanks to Chiefs because I did my internship with them and needed to be part of a club to do my B licence. When it comes to me being there full-time, that wasn’t a conversation between me and the club. I don’t have expectations from anyone and I do what I need to. Whatever happens, happens. I love Chiefs, that team contributed to the person I am today. I am known all over the country because of them and they will always have a place in my heart. I need to take of my family and my kids and getting the opportunity here at AmaZulu is something that I really appreciate and am grateful for. I want to improve and help any young player that I get involved with no matter which club they play for and the goal is to make our football better.Reneilwe Letsholonyane, AmaZulu U/19 coach
The legendary midfielder also made 54 appearances for the national team and was an integral part of the team that competed at the 2010 FIFA World Cup. “Yeye” reflected on that memorable opening goal against Mexico.
I always say that goal was a team effort and it was not a surprise to us. That’s how we prepared in training sessions and there were instances in friendlies where we scored similar types of goals. We knew Mexico had top international players and part of the plan was to absorb the pressure and allow them to have the ball in certain areas so we knew something like that was possible.Reneilwe Letsholonyane, AmaZulu U/19 coach
