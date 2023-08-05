Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Riverlea community to police: 'Deal with zama zamas, or we will' The community of Riverlea said the solution to end the scourge of zama zamas in the area is to clear out the Zamimpilo informal se... 5 August 2023 9:38 AM
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators. 4 August 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'? A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for. 5 August 2023 3:29 PM
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends) Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health. 4 August 2023 4:52 PM
Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor ‘Relationships are not complicated, people are,' says relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin. 4 August 2023 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top wit... 5 August 2023 8:18 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

5 August 2023 8:18 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas
Tonga Tala

It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The Spar Proteas and Tonga Talas broke new ground on Friday evening at the Netball World Cup.

It was a historic first-time meeting between these two sides and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.

Given that the sides have never faced each other, it was natural that it would be a bit of a nervy start in the first quarter as the Tongans were on the front foot with their defense and also shaking up the goal-shooting duo of Ine-Marie Venter and Nichole Taljaard.

Venter only managed five out of nine goals and was subbed off for Elmere van der Berg. The quarter ended 12-12.

Van der Berg grabbed her moment though. She was on par at the goal post working well with Taljaard against the consistent onslaught of the Talas who were making the South Africans work extra hard for each and every goal and by the end of the second quarter were only trailing by seven goals (30-23).

Another standout, once again, was Phumza Maweni and her stunning defense winning turnovers and disrupting the Tongans' play. At the end of the third quarter, South Africa managed to score 17 goals to Tonga's 13.

Van der Berg, like Maweni, was on point, literally, with a 94.4% goal-shooting average.

She was named ‘Player of the Match’ as the South Africans brought it home to keep their hopes alive of remaining in the top five on the World Netball rankings.

Norma Plummer, SPAR Proteas Head Coach, said: “We had a slow start and I think the girls were a bit nervous in the beginning, but we managed to get back on track and execute our game plan. Tonga is a team we have never played before; we have watched some of their games and they were here to compete.

"I think we did very well especially when you consider that we only had three camps to prepare for this world cup. We lost one match and drew one. I think one can be super proud of the players.”

An added bonus was seeing Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in the crowd proudly wearing his SPAR Proteas jersey, singing loudly with the rest of the Cape Town International Convention Centre spectators cheering the team on.

South Africa will face Uganda for the second time this week for an all-Africa 5th/6th placing match. The two sides met on Thursday, in the final Pool G clash, where the hosts narrowly won 52 – 50.

So, along with ranking points, African bragging rights are on the line.


This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff




5 August 2023 8:18 AM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Netball World Cup 2023
Spar Proteas
Tonga Tala

More from Sport

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?

4 August 2023 9:22 AM

George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sharks head coach, John Plumtree. Picture: @SharksRugby/Twitter

Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee

4 August 2023 7:45 AM

The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda

4 August 2023 5:46 AM

Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on 2 August 2023. Picture: Kalyeen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year

3 August 2023 3:40 PM

As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Spar Proteas have a team talk. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot

3 August 2023 11:36 AM

South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win

3 August 2023 9:53 AM

Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season

3 August 2023 7:39 AM

Supersport finished 3rd last season, just 3 points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of head coach Eddie Jones from Wallabies ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Coach Eddie Jones stars in Wallabies' hilarious RWC ads

2 August 2023 7:29 PM

Australian Rugby's campaign ahead of Rugby World Cup 2023 takes the mickey out of its own brand to prove the doubters wrong.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screenshot from Youtube video: RVC Protea Athletes, 2023 YWC Fundraiser

Mzansi's Protea Youth Climbing Team heads to championships in South Korea

2 August 2023 1:00 PM

This year 20 South African athletes will take part in the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Youth World Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana made history after they beat Italy 3-2 for their first-ever win at the FIFA Women's World Cup on 2 August 2023. Picture: @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter

Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

2 August 2023 11:40 AM

The South African side emerged 3-2 victors over Italy on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers

Local

Banyana vs Netherlands: ‘We will be underdogs; we will surprise people’

Soccer

Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff

Sport

EWN Highlights

DA accuses ANC of trying to 'hijack' coalition government dialogue

5 August 2023 4:46 PM

LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

5 August 2023 4:42 PM

SAHRC to conduct equality workshops at Crawford College after racist incident

5 August 2023 3:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA