Soccer

Banyana vs Netherlands: ‘We will be underdogs; we will surprise people’

5 August 2023 11:05 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
banyana banyana world cup

Banyana Banyana’s next FIFA Women’s World Cup match will be against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with former Banyana Banyana player, Portia Modise.

Either way, either result, we are already proud. They made history.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

RELATED: Banyana edge Italy for first WWC win, qualify for last 16

First they made history by winning their World Cup match, then they made it through to the last 16 stages, and now, they're hoping to make history once more by winning their FIFA Women's World Cup match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3-2 to make it through to o the knockout stages of the tournament.

Modise says if Banyana can have the same drive they had during their game with Italy, then their chances of winning are very high.

I feel like they will be underdogs. We will surprise people on Sunday.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

RELATED: SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win

RELATED: SAFA and Banyana Banyana reach agreement following dispute over bonuses

RELATED: Banyana Banyana demands higher pay: 'We deserve gender equality'

Before their departure for the World Cup, Banyana Banyana and the South African Football Association (SAFA) were embroiled in a standoff over contracts and finances related to their World Cup participation.

Modise believes that those in power need to start changing the way they think about women's football because more support is needed than they think.

She adds that people don't want to invest in women in sports because they think it's not something that is worthy.

From watching this World Cup, it speaks to so many people to say change your mentality and invest in women's football.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

She adds that it's not just about women's football, but the fight for gender equality.

We all have these challenges that we are not being taken very seriously.

Portia Modise, former Banyana Banyana player

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
