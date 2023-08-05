SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up





Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to motoring journo Melinda Ferguson (Daily Maverick) on Car Talk.

All in all, July was a pretty good month for vehicle sales in South Africa, reports motoring journo Melinda Ferguson.

While the passenger car market dipped by almost 3 000 units compared to July last year, export sales were up by close to 12 000 units according to the July figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA).

Local favourite Toyota topped the list of the best-selling brands in the passenger car market, again, with 6 200 cars sold.

Volkswagen came in second with 4 677 units sold, followed by Suzuki with 3 498.

Top-selling brands for passenger cars in July 2023:

1 - Toyota

2 - Volkswagen

3 - Suzuki

4 - Hyundai

5 - Renault

6 - Kia

7 - Haval

8 - BMW

9 - Chery

10 - Nissan

Toyota's best-seller last month was the ever-popular Hilux, with nearly 3 000 units sold, followed by Volkswagen's Polo Vivo at 2 177 units.

The Ford Ranger was third, the Suzuki Swift fourth... and then of course the Toyota Corolla Cross is Number 5, but at the moment the Corolla Cross is the best selling passenger vehicle for the first half of the year. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

I think the market is quite buoyant, certainly the the light commercial commercial vehicles which are bakkies, mini vans... those are selling very well. Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

