Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?
Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks relationships with psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams.
Why doesn't she leave him? (or he leave her) is a lament we often hear when there's talk of an abusive relationship.
But of course, the dynamics of different relationships are complicated.
How can we tell if what we're experiencing is really "love" or actually what is called a trauma bond?
Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some insight from psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams.
She explains that a trauma bond is essentially when one person abuses another, and this is then followed by what's termed positive reinforcement.
They flood you with love, gifts, compliments... It's great! But this causes a cycle; it's a cycle of abuse and then positive reinforcement.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
It causes an emotional attachment between the abuser and the person being abused, and a lot of people start convincing themselves that this is love... When you are the outsider you can't understand it.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
Dr Williams says this type of relationship is more common than we may think because often people keep it secret and don't talk about it.
So we only see people later in life when there are really co-morbid conditions that they present to us with... with depression or PTSD for example, because of the trauma.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
Is it a chemical addiction as we sometimes read about?
It is chemical in the sense that therapists call it an emotional addiction, she says, referring to the cycle of ups and downs that plays out.
They experience such positive emotions with the 'love bombing' which is how these relationships start - you're being told you're the soulmate, the 'love of my life', bombarded with gifts, all of that... so it is quite intense in the beginning.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
So when suddenly the abuse happens, it's followed by positive reinforcement which is bringing flowers, excuses, promises they're going to change... and that is what the person then thrives on because it's that pleasure sensation...Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
What also happens in intimate relationships is there's this hormone oxytocin... and that's your bonding hormone which deepens the emotional bond between the abuser and the victim. They're always craving the highs of the good times.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
So what does healthy love and attachment look like?
RELATED: Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies
This depends on what a particular individual is looking for and what their values are, Dr Williams says.
However she outlines the basic "normal" things that we're looking for which include, importantly, mutual trust.
A person needs to feel safe within the relationship. There needs to be open communication. Independence is actually a big one too... in the sense of being your own person within that relationship, as well as feeling acknowledged, being heard, being seen, that is both parties.Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist
She adds that there should be a gradual evolvement into deeper intimacy, and that clear boundaries are important.
Scroll up to listen to this fascinating conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?
