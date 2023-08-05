Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Latest Local
Riverlea community to police: 'Deal with zama zamas, or we will' The community of Riverlea said the solution to end the scourge of zama zamas in the area is to clear out the Zamimpilo informal se... 5 August 2023 9:38 AM
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
Taxi strikes: We can’t resume discussions until violence stops, says CT mayor The City of Cape Town is seeking an urgent interdict against striking taxi operators. 4 August 2023 3:17 PM
View all Local
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
View all Politics
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024 Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector. 4 August 2023 11:09 AM
View all Business
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'? A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for. 5 August 2023 3:29 PM
Why you should ALWAYS go to bed at the same time (Yes, even on weekends) Sleep is an important part of our lives, and disruptions to your schedule can have adverse impacts on your health. 4 August 2023 4:52 PM
Honest self-introspection can lead to healthier relationships, says counsellor ‘Relationships are not complicated, people are,' says relationship coach and counsellor Shelley Lewin. 4 August 2023 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top wit... 5 August 2023 8:18 AM
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town? George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA. 4 August 2023 9:22 AM
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs. 4 August 2023 7:45 AM
View all Sport
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?

5 August 2023 3:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Relationships
PTSD
mental wellness
emotional abuse
weekend breakfast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King talks relationships with psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams.

Why doesn't she leave him? (or he leave her) is a lament we often hear when there's talk of an abusive relationship.

But of course, the dynamics of different relationships are complicated.

How can we tell if what we're experiencing is really "love" or actually what is called a trauma bond?

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro
Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro

Sara-Jayne Makwala King gets some insight from psychiatrist Dr Ronell Williams.

She explains that a trauma bond is essentially when one person abuses another, and this is then followed by what's termed positive reinforcement.

They flood you with love, gifts, compliments... It's great! But this causes a cycle; it's a cycle of abuse and then positive reinforcement.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

It causes an emotional attachment between the abuser and the person being abused, and a lot of people start convincing themselves that this is love... When you are the outsider you can't understand it.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

Dr Williams says this type of relationship is more common than we may think because often people keep it secret and don't talk about it.

So we only see people later in life when there are really co-morbid conditions that they present to us with... with depression or PTSD for example, because of the trauma.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

Is it a chemical addiction as we sometimes read about?

It is chemical in the sense that therapists call it an emotional addiction, she says, referring to the cycle of ups and downs that plays out.

They experience such positive emotions with the 'love bombing' which is how these relationships start - you're being told you're the soulmate, the 'love of my life', bombarded with gifts, all of that... so it is quite intense in the beginning.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

So when suddenly the abuse happens, it's followed by positive reinforcement which is bringing flowers, excuses, promises they're going to change... and that is what the person then thrives on because it's that pleasure sensation...

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

What also happens in intimate relationships is there's this hormone oxytocin... and that's your bonding hormone which deepens the emotional bond between the abuser and the victim. They're always craving the highs of the good times.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

So what does healthy love and attachment look like?

RELATED: Are we overusing the term 'narcissist'? How to tell when it actually applies

This depends on what a particular individual is looking for and what their values are, Dr Williams says.

However she outlines the basic "normal" things that we're looking for which include, importantly, mutual trust.

A person needs to feel safe within the relationship. There needs to be open communication. Independence is actually a big one too... in the sense of being your own person within that relationship, as well as feeling acknowledged, being heard, being seen, that is both parties.

Dr Ronell Williams, Psychiatrist

She adds that there should be a gradual evolvement into deeper intimacy, and that clear boundaries are important.

Scroll up to listen to this fascinating conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?




