Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart'





Jane Dutton was in conversation with human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush.

Bush says that we need to make sure that we're not one-dimensional in the way we talk to women and girls.

She adds that we should be focusing on the essence of the person as opposed to only the outer beauty.

Bush explains that an outer beauty comment or compliment can provide a short-term feel good but it doesn't develop long-term confidence and self-esteem.

She says that social media isn't making things any easier as young girls depend on filters and apps to prescribe to them what their appearance should be.

They are needing to be hot 24/7. Rather hot than smart. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Copyright: wavebreakmediamicro / 123rf

They are surrounded by a nip-tuck culture and sexual innuendos used to market products all the time. Our little girls can be forgiven for thinking that outer beauty counts the most. Yes, it does attract attention but it's possibly not always the right kind of attention. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush advises that we should avoid becoming dependent on external validation and affirmation.

Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today is complete dependence on external validation and affirmation. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

