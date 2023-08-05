EMPD officers evacuate unlawful land occupants in Tembisa
JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni Metro Police are evacuating hundreds of people from an illegally occupied piece of land in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.
It is understood that the settlers began erecting shacks earlier this week after they were removed from land they’d occupied for more than six years.
Scores of people are being removed from an illegally occupied piece of land in Tembisa. The land lies across a busy road and a train station. They’ve told Eyewitness News that they were initially removed from an area they occupied for more that six years. @Alpha_Mero25 pic.twitter.com/3PB512oIK8' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 5, 2023
Some of them have told Eyewitness News that the municipality told them that the land belongs to Transnet.
On a narrow piece of land near the Oakmoor Station in Tembisa, hundreds of families are dismantling what used to be their homes - as they occupied the land without the approval of the municipality.
The land lies across a busy road while the shacks were erected not too far away from a railway track.
A resident, while loading his furniture onto a bakkie, said they have not been provided with alternative accommodation.
