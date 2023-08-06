Buckle up! Tougher economic times lie ahead





Jane Dutton was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.

South Africans’ finances are about to take another blow.

Roelofse believes there's a recession on the cards.

In his latest blog post, A recession directly affects your personal finance, he says the high rate of inflation globally and locally is threatening us with a recession.

Roelofse explains that "a recession is a period of economic decline where businesses don’t do as well, leading to fewer jobs, and people struggling to make ends meet. It’s characterised by a decrease in the total goods and services produced (GDP), increased unemployment rates, and overall financial hardship for individuals and businesses alike."

Wallet squeezed by inflation (pixabay.com, 2018)

So how does this all affect you?

Roelofse breaks down how a recession affects your personal finances:

Job Loss or Less Money Coming In

Some companies may need to save money, so they might lay off workers or give them less pay.

This means people can lose their jobs or earn less money, making it harder to pay bills, save for the future, or invest in things.

Trouble with Borrowing Money

Some people might rely on credit cards or loans to get by, but if they can’t pay them back, their credit score can get damaged.

This makes it even harder to borrow money in the future.

Having too much debt can also make it tough to save money or invest.

Asset Values Going Down

Stocks, bonds, and real estate, might lose their value.

This can make people’s overall wealth go down.

It’s especially hard for those who were counting on these assets for their retirement savings or long-term financial goals.

If they have to sell these things, they might have to do it at a loss, which means they won’t get as much money as they hoped.

We now are feeling the effects of all these harsh interest rate hikes that we've had. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Inflation is here. It is probably going to have another turn for the worse and then it is going to lead to a possible recession which we must be very cognisant about. Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

