Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close





The Spar Proteas beat Uganda 52-50 in their Netball World Cup match at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town on 3 August 2023. Picture: @Netball_SA/Twitter

It's been an exciting week for netball lovers in Cape Town as the city hosted the first Netball World Cup.

While South Africa did not make it to the finals, the tournament did not disappoint with the world's top players showcasing their talent on the courts.

The Spar Proteas and Tonga Talas had an epic match up on Friday night, with our girls winning 72-46 to enter the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.

On Sunday night, eleven time world champions Australia take on England in what's expected to be a thrilling finale.

It's been nothing short of amazing. It shows where we need to go as a country. To see teams like Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica and the type of pace they play at...it's absolutely amazing. Kieryn Thompson, EWN Sport reporter

As the tournament comes to a close this weekend, Sunday will see several playoffs for the final spots.

At 9am, Malawi plays against Tonga followed by South Africa who goes head to head with Uganda for the 6th place play off.

Later this afternoon, New Zealand takes on Jamaica for the bronze medal.

Jamaica has been a breath of fresh air. Their goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler is a force of nature...she barely misses. The way she controls the team and gets the goals is so admirable. Kieryn Thompson, EWN Sport reporter

The final kicks off at 6pm.

