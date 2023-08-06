Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close
It's been an exciting week for netball lovers in Cape Town as the city hosted the first Netball World Cup.
While South Africa did not make it to the finals, the tournament did not disappoint with the world's top players showcasing their talent on the courts.
The Spar Proteas and Tonga Talas had an epic match up on Friday night, with our girls winning 72-46 to enter the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.
On Sunday night, eleven time world champions Australia take on England in what's expected to be a thrilling finale.
It's been nothing short of amazing. It shows where we need to go as a country. To see teams like Australia, New Zealand, England and Jamaica and the type of pace they play at...it's absolutely amazing.Kieryn Thompson, EWN Sport reporter
As the tournament comes to a close this weekend, Sunday will see several playoffs for the final spots.
At 9am, Malawi plays against Tonga followed by South Africa who goes head to head with Uganda for the 6th place play off.
Later this afternoon, New Zealand takes on Jamaica for the bronze medal.
Jamaica has been a breath of fresh air. Their goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler is a force of nature...she barely misses. The way she controls the team and gets the goals is so admirable.Kieryn Thompson, EWN Sport reporter
The final kicks off at 6pm.
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close
More from Sport
Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat
Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.Read More
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff
It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee
The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs.Read More
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda
Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.Read More
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year
As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year.Read More
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot
South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.Read More
SA's sports minister to 'invest more' in women's sport after Banyana Banyana win
Farouk Abrahams (ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeping coach) and Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa reflect on the epic win.Read More
Gavin Hunt limits expectations ahead of new DStv Premiership season
Supersport finished 3rd last season, just 3 points behind runners-up Orlando Pirates and will play in the CAF Confederations Cup.Read More