Streaming issues? Report here
702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg 702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
‘Technology is very important in sustainable development’ It’s believed that technology can bring about innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges. 6 August 2023 11:40 AM
Santaco refutes claims of dispute between Cata and Codeta amid CT taxi strike The voice note speculates that the Codeta Taxi Association had decided to resume operations despite ongoing discussions between st... 6 August 2023 11:31 AM
Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says Buthelezi's office said although the prince was still in ICU, they were encouraged by the progress he had made. 6 August 2023 10:20 AM
View all Local
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the N... 5 August 2023 8:41 AM
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold. 3 August 2023 8:32 AM
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power di... 3 August 2023 7:38 AM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade "We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance. 4 August 2023 3:28 PM
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors? Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments. 4 August 2023 2:35 PM
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy' As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy. 4 August 2023 1:20 PM
View all Business
Negative core beliefs are ‘the enemies of our lives’ 'I am not good enough', 'I am not lovable' and 'I am worthless' are examples of negative core beliefs. 6 August 2023 1:49 PM
Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save Sara-Jayne speaks to Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood, the oldest cooking school in the country. 6 August 2023 11:33 AM
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'? A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for. 5 August 2023 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the kn... 6 August 2023 11:19 AM
Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close Sara-Jayne catches up with Kieryn Thompson from EWN Sport on the latest from the 2023 Netball World Cup. 6 August 2023 10:28 AM
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top wit... 5 August 2023 8:18 AM
View all Sport
Fans plea to other channels: 'Please adopt 7de Laan' With just under 30 000 signatures and counting, the petition calls on other channels to consider ‘adopting’ the show. 4 August 2023 4:31 PM
Blackpink’s Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo-hyun are dating! Yes, it's a K-Drama dream! Jisoo and Ahn Bo-hyun are officially dating, representatives of both lovebirds have confirmed. 4 August 2023 12:22 PM
On this day in 1984: Prince's 'Purple Rain' reaches No 1 (stays for 5 months) 'Purple Rain' was the number-one album in the US from 4 August 1984 to 18 January 1985. 4 August 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows. 3 August 2023 10:52 AM
Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating. 2 August 2023 7:03 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says

6 August 2023 10:20 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Zulu Kingdom

Buthelezi's office said although the prince was still in ICU, they were encouraged by the progress he had made.

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's office said the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister is showing slow improvements but remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for now.

Buthelezi has been in hospital for a week now.

His office said although the prince was still in ICU, they were encouraged by the progress he had made.

The family previously asked that the senior prince be given time and space to recover after he was re-admitted to hospital following a procedure to ease the pain in his back did not deliver enough relief.

READ: Buthelezi readmitted to hospital following health complication, confirms family

It's understood Buthelezi then developed another health complication for which he is now being treated.

His family said the prince would remain in hospital until he had made a full recovery.


This article first appeared on EWN : Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says




6 August 2023 10:20 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi
Zulu Kingdom

More from Local

© photochicken/123rf.com

‘Technology is very important in sustainable development’

6 August 2023 11:40 AM

It’s believed that technology can bring about innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town and Bellville taxi ranks are the busiest public transport hubs in the city, but remain empty amid a strike by minibus taxi operators. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News.

Santaco refutes claims of dispute between Cata and Codeta amid CT taxi strike

6 August 2023 11:31 AM

The voice note speculates that the Codeta Taxi Association had decided to resume operations despite ongoing discussions between stakeholders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get ready for the first book festival for self-published authors

6 August 2023 9:25 AM

Sara-Jayne chats Leslie Downie, the organiser of the first festival for self-publishing authors.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Buckle up! Tougher economic times lie ahead

6 August 2023 9:00 AM

The inflation rate is expected to take ANOTHER turn for the worse, leading to a possible recession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Ekurhuleni logo. Picture: Twitter/@City_Ekurhuleni

EMPD officers evacuate unlawful land occupants in Tembisa

5 August 2023 8:24 PM

The land lies across a busy road while the shacks were erected not too far away from a railway track.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles

5 August 2023 12:57 PM

South Africans are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families as the crime rate continues to rise in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntuta Sechaba. Picture: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers

5 August 2023 12:21 PM

Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after notorious zama zama kingpin, Ntuta Sechaba was kidnapped and murdered by a suspected rival gang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chormail/123rf.com

SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up

5 August 2023 11:57 AM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bheki Cele, Police Minister, is hosting an illegal mining crime imbizo in Riverlea, Johannesburg. Picture: Thabiso Goba/ Eyewitness News.

Riverlea community to police: 'Deal with zama zamas, or we will'

5 August 2023 9:38 AM

The community of Riverlea said the solution to end the scourge of zama zamas in the area is to clear out the Zamimpilo informal settlement, and to them, that's the only permanent solution to the violence that has plagued the community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@golibtolibov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade

4 August 2023 3:28 PM

"We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat

Sport

Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says

Local

Santaco refutes claims of dispute between Cata and Codeta amid CT taxi strike

Local

EWN Highlights

EMPD officers evacuate unlawful land occupants in Tembisa

5 August 2023 10:24 PM

DA accuses ANC of trying to 'hijack' coalition government dialogue

5 August 2023 4:46 PM

LEAP officer shot dead during patrol in Nyanga

5 August 2023 4:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA