Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says





DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's office said the Zulu Traditional Prime Minister is showing slow improvements but remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for now.

Buthelezi has been in hospital for a week now.

His office said although the prince was still in ICU, they were encouraged by the progress he had made.

The family previously asked that the senior prince be given time and space to recover after he was re-admitted to hospital following a procedure to ease the pain in his back did not deliver enough relief.

It's understood Buthelezi then developed another health complication for which he is now being treated.

His family said the prince would remain in hospital until he had made a full recovery.

