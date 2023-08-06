Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Lifestyle

Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save

6 August 2023 11:33 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
cooking
recipes
meal plans

Sara-Jayne speaks to Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood, the oldest cooking school in the country.
Burmese curry. Photo: Carianne Wilkinson
Burmese curry. Photo: Carianne Wilkinson

Living on a shoe-string budget has become the norm for South Africans, as we grapple with the ever-soaring cost of living.

Going to the supermarket is a nightmare most days as food prices increase almost every week.

But there is a way to beat the budget blues by tightening the belt and a little bit of planning.

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood cooking school, said to be the oldest cooking school in Cape Town, shares her tips for easy and quick week day supper meals.

My go-to meal for a quick meal with no attention in the kitchen I'll do a barbecue chicken with baked or crispy potatoes. I've always got a jar of BBQ sauce in the fridge. You make it in a large quantity and you can use it on steak and fish. I'd throw the chicken and potatoes in the oven and after 45 minutes, baste it with the sauce and put it back in for 15 more minutes. You'll have a delicious, sticky chicken with no real prep in the kitchen!

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood

Another favourite is Thai green curry. I always have curry paste and coconut milk. You just open up the fridge, see what you have and throw it into the curry.

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood

If you don't know your way around the spice cupboard, Wilkinson suggests starting out small.

Buy small quantities in whole spices e.g. whole coriander and cumin seeds.

The moment you open a bag of spice, it starts to lose it's flavour.

You dry fry it in a pan and then pop it into a grinder and grind it to a powder. Then you have a pungent spicy flavour. If you have a cumin for six months and fry it, the amount of flavour you'll get out of it is marginal. Spices must be used up as soon as possible. I always have tumeric, paprika, cayenne pepper and cinnamon

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood

Managing your budget comes down to organisation and meal planning to avoid wastage.

A lot of people end up throwing away food every week. You buy a bunch a carrots or celery to use in a dish and you only use it once.

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood

To avoid splurging or buying unnecessary items, always have a shopping list.

Buy mince meat on special and make a big pot of bolegnese and then freeze the rest of it. You'll use less electricity and you're saving time because you don't have time come home from work and cook from scratch.

Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood

Here's Wilkinson's weekly meal plan:

“Meat Free” Monday Burmese Vegetable Curry & Rice

Tuesday BBQ Chicken with Crispy Baby potatoes & Salad

Wednesday Beef Tacos

Thursday Creamy Chicken Pasta

The advantage of this meal plan is that it eliminates waste and unnecessary spending.

A shopping list can be drawn up in advance and only exactly what is needed for the four meals bought. Also the menus are designed to use up all perishable ingredients bought.

The vegetable curry served on the Monday, uses carrots and celery. The remainder of the packets of these perishables are used in the salad on Tuesday and in the beef tacos on Wednesday.

Chicken is being cooked on Tuesday night, extra portions can be cooked with it to use in the pasta on Thursday, thus saving on electricity.

Another money saving trick is to grown ones own herbs. This can even be done in pots on a kitchen windowsill, eliminating buying packets of hers which are often not all use

chickenjpg

BBQ Chicken with Crispy Baby Potatoes Serves 4

Ingredients: 4 chicken legs & 4 chicken thighs salt and pepper

BBQ sauce: 65ml sugar 30ml water 65ml rice wine vinegar 45mlWorcester sauce 1 small clove garlic, crushed 20ml grated ginger 10-15ml tobacco (optional) 250ml tomato sauce Crispy potatoes: 400g baby potatoes Salt and pepper Oil of choice Rosemary sprigs (optional)

Method:

  1. BBQ sauce: Dissolve the sugar in the water over a low heat, then simmer until the sugar turns a golden caramel colour. Remove from the heat and immediately add the vinegar, the mixture will bubble. Add the remaining ingredients, return to the heat and simmer for approx. 5 minutes until smooth and thickened. Place in a jar and store in the fridge for 2-3 weeks.
  2. Crispy potatoes: boil the potatoes until completely cooked through in salted water. Drain and place in a roasting tin, squash slightly with a fork. Drizzle generously with oil and season with salt and pepper. Scatter with rosemary sprigs if desired. Roast at 180°C for 1 ½ hours until crisp and golden.
  3. Chicken: Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Place in a single layer in a roasting tin. Roast at 180°C for 35-45 minutes until cooked.
  4. Basting: Once the chicken is cooked through and the skin is golden, coat generously in BBQ sauce. Continue roasting until the sauce is sticky and beginning to take on colour.
  5. Serve: Serve the chicken with crispy potatoes and salad.

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save




