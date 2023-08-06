Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat





SYDNEY, Australia - After a brave effort, Banyana Banyana were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup at the round 16 following a 2-0 loss to the Netherlands

The game plan for the South Africans was clear from the start – block the passing lines and hit quickly on transition.

The counter attack connection between Jermaine Seoposenwe and captain Tembi Kgatlana almost paying immediate dividends when Kgatlana was found in the penalty area – the eventual shot saved by Dutch Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar

Halfway through the first half, Seoposenwe went down with a leg injury following a heavy tackle. It took the African Champions almost 10 minutes to decide on a replacement with Wendy Shongwe eventually being subbed on.

Soon after, there was another injury concern for the South Africans when defender Bambanani Mbane went down for what looked like a serious injury - the Mamelodi Sundowns defender being stretched off.

The Europeans pressed on for a second with Danielle van de Donk and Esmee Brugts both testing the resolve of Kaylin Swart.

As the Half neared, Banyana grew into the game thanks to their short, quick passing.

Kgatlana finding space in the right Dutch defense having an effort at the near post saved. Moments later the forward once again found herself in the box with the ball, the initial shot saved by van Domselaar who then smothered the rebound.

Shongwe also had a long range curling effort saved. The South Africans ended the half 1-0 down.

Early in the second half, Lieke Martens had the ball in the net before VAR intervened for an offside in the build-up.

Van de Donk received a yellow card for a high challenge which means the midfielder will miss the quarter-final.

Kaylin Swart had a momentary lapse of concentration as Lineth Beerensteyn's shot at goal went through the goalkeeper's hands.

In the aftermath, Banyana pressed forward and found space in the Dutch final third, Linda Motlhalo having an effort saved.

As they chased the game, gaps formed in the SA defense with Swart making up for the error by making instinctive saves.

The South Africans continued to play in transition with Kgatlana having a deflected shot in the final minute of the game.

The Dutch secured a 2-0 win and advanced to the quarter finals where they meet Spain on Friday.

Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.

This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat