



Jane Dutton was in conversation with Africa School of Technology lecturer, Hamissi Muhammad Abdul.

There is no denying that technology has in many ways made our lives a lot easier over the years.

It's believed that technology can play a very significant role in achieving sustainable development goals.

The United Nations (UN) defines sustainable development as "the development that meets the needs of the present without compromising on the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

In 2015, UN member states adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also called Global Goals, that are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

Click here to see the full list of the 17 SDGs.

According to the Environmental Law Institute, technology can be instrumental in ensuring that people:

have access to clean water (through water purification, efficiency, delivery, and sanitation technologies)

have access to energy that is clean, affordable, and sustainable (e.g., through energy-efficient technologies and technologies that use alternative sources of energy)

live in a less toxic environment (e.g., by putting in place alternative agricultural and industrial technologies that reduce the quantity and toxicity of the raw materials and processes, as well as treatment techniques)

live in a more stable environment by mitigating the effects of climate change (e.g., more energy-efficient processes and emissions control) and adapting to climate change (e.g., using GIS to assist in land use planning)

are able to more effectively and efficiently manage natural resources

Technology is very important in sustainable development because currently the issues we are facing, such as climate change, is becoming more and more urgent. Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology

We now have access to so much data that we can then harness and optimise in order for us to come up with great solutions. Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology

The two main obstacles that we have is legislation and finances. Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.