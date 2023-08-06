‘Technology is very important in sustainable development’
Jane Dutton was in conversation with Africa School of Technology lecturer, Hamissi Muhammad Abdul.
There is no denying that technology has in many ways made our lives a lot easier over the years.
It's believed that technology can play a very significant role in achieving sustainable development goals.
The United Nations (UN) defines sustainable development as "the development that meets the needs of the present without compromising on the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."
In 2015, UN member states adopted 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), also called Global Goals, that are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity.
Click here to see the full list of the 17 SDGs.
According to the Environmental Law Institute, technology can be instrumental in ensuring that people:
-
have access to clean water (through water purification, efficiency, delivery, and sanitation technologies)
-
have access to energy that is clean, affordable, and sustainable (e.g., through energy-efficient technologies and technologies that use alternative sources of energy)
-
live in a less toxic environment (e.g., by putting in place alternative agricultural and industrial technologies that reduce the quantity and toxicity of the raw materials and processes, as well as treatment techniques)
-
live in a more stable environment by mitigating the effects of climate change (e.g., more energy-efficient processes and emissions control) and adapting to climate change (e.g., using GIS to assist in land use planning)
-
are able to more effectively and efficiently manage natural resources
Technology is very important in sustainable development because currently the issues we are facing, such as climate change, is becoming more and more urgent.Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology
We now have access to so much data that we can then harness and optimise in order for us to come up with great solutions.Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology
The two main obstacles that we have is legislation and finances.Hamissi Muhammad Abdul, Lecturer - Africa School of Technology
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_110433604_robotic-engineering-connected-to-people-for-future-around-the-world-concept-elements-of-this-image-f.html?vti=nd8gj69z6jehtkg8o9-1-6
More from Local
Santaco refutes claims of dispute between Cata and Codeta amid CT taxi strike
The voice note speculates that the Codeta Taxi Association had decided to resume operations despite ongoing discussions between stakeholders.Read More
Buthelezi slowly improving but still in ICU, his office says
Buthelezi's office said although the prince was still in ICU, they were encouraged by the progress he had made.Read More
Get ready for the first book festival for self-published authors
Sara-Jayne chats Leslie Downie, the organiser of the first festival for self-publishing authors.Read More
Buckle up! Tougher economic times lie ahead
The inflation rate is expected to take ANOTHER turn for the worse, leading to a possible recession.Read More
EMPD officers evacuate unlawful land occupants in Tembisa
The land lies across a busy road while the shacks were erected not too far away from a railway track.Read More
Crime in SA: Increase in private individuals seeking armoured vehicles
South Africans are looking for ways to protect themselves and their families as the crime rate continues to rise in the country.Read More
EXCLUSIVE | SAPS hunt for zama zama kingpin's killers
Eyewitness News can reveal that tensions are heightened on Gauteng's West Rand after notorious zama zama kingpin, Ntuta Sechaba was kidnapped and murdered by a suspected rival gang.Read More
SA new vehicle sales: Toyota tops again in July, Chinese brands edging up
Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson reviews the NAAMSA sales figures for July, and drives the new Opel Grandland.Read More
Riverlea community to police: 'Deal with zama zamas, or we will'
The community of Riverlea said the solution to end the scourge of zama zamas in the area is to clear out the Zamimpilo informal settlement, and to them, that's the only permanent solution to the violence that has plagued the community.Read More