One zama zama wounded after shootout with officers, weapons cache seized
JOHANNESBURG - In a bid to tackle illegal mining, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) raided the Zamimpilo informal settlement in Riverlea on Sunday.
The raids and arrests by JMPD officers came a week after residents took their concerns to the streets, calling on law enforcement authorities to take action against illegal mining.
READ: Riverlea community to govt: 'Deal with zama zamas, or we will'
On Saturday, a zama zama was shot and wounded during a shootout with officers, while another one was arrested during a raid at a deserted mine in Riverlea.
It's understood the zama zamas started shooting at officers before fleeing and leaving their belongings behind.
READ: More than 100 suspected zama zamas nabbed in Riverlea
Public Safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said their plan was to root out illegal miners living in the informal settlement.
"We are going to do search and seizure. We are also hearing that in one of the shacks, there could be a hole that leads to the mine, so we will be looking into that," said Tshwaku.
READ: DMRE vows to permanently close mining shafts in Riverlea by end of Sept
The JMPD officers from the specialised unit on Saturday also recovered firearms in a tunnel.
"We went inside and found a lot of guns, grenades and all of that," said Tshwaku.
"We saw that this is a huge operation because there are phendukas. We’ll come back. We are not going to tolerate lawlessness here."
This article first appeared on EWN : One zama zama wounded after shootout with officers, weapons cache seized
