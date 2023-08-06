Streaming issues? Report here
Getting to know jazz singer Spha Mdlalose: 'I knew music was meant for me'

6 August 2023 3:53 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Spha Mdlalose

Fans of the singing sensation will be happy to know that she is working on new music.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with jazz singer and composer, Spha Mdlalose.

I don't know if it was a decision or if it was fate. I wanted to study music after school. I loved music all my life and I knew that it was a journey that was for me.

Spha Mdlalose, jazz singer and composer

If you're a fan of South African jazz, then I am sure you know the voice of Durban-born, Spha Mdlalose.

You might also recognise her from the talent show, 'The Voice South Africa' where she reached the top 30 in 2017.

Mdlalose has performed with the likes of Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Micasa, Oliver Mtukudzi, Monique Bingham, Israel Houghton and many others.

She has also featured at events such as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, Josh Groban’s 'Straight to You' Tour, the Oslo Jazz Festival, and the Arendal Jazz Festival.

The singer released her debut album 'Indlel’eyekhaya' in 2019 which included popular tracks 'Lefatse', 'Song to My Love' and 'Seliyana'.

The album received three South African Music Awards nominations, including Best Jazz Album and Best Female Artist.

'Indlel’eyekhaya' won two Mzantsi Jazz Awards for Best Jazz Album and Best Newcomer.

Fans of Mdlalose will be happy to know that she will be releasing new music before the year ends.

I knew very little about jazz and didn't really like it that much but yet here I am. If you don't have the maturity for it, it's a very difficult genre to get into. It's definitely grown on me.

Spha Mdlalose, jazz singer and composer

I believe that it was something I was born with and something that I was interested in developing. I take what I do very seriously so I am constantly trying to upskill myself and get better at what I do.

Spha Mdlalose, jazz singer and composer

I have a single coming out by the end of this year and then hoping to go into studio to release another body of work.

Spha Mdlalose, jazz singer and composer

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




