Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title
CAPE TOWN - The 2023 Netball World Cup final was a much-anticipated one for the sole reason that for the first time in 28 years the World Cup will not be decided by a trans-Tasman (Australia versus New Zealand) battle, after England shook things up and reached the top two for the first time since 1975.
On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World Cup title.
Before the teams walked out for the gold medal match, it was the bronze medal clash between New Zealand and Jamaica - two quality sides who were desperate for a podium finish and it was Jamaica that rose to the occasion, claiming their fourth bronze with a 52-45 victory over the defending champions.
BRONZE FOR JAMAICA 🥉' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023
The Sunshine Girls claim third with victory over New Zealand 🇯🇲#NWC2023 | @NetballJamaica pic.twitter.com/U7gv8TzHZY
Then, the time came and the CTICC was prepped and primed for the final as the curtain came down on the World Cup after a thrilling 10 days.
The Aussies had a big traveling support crew who were chanting “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” at the top of their lungs. The Cape Town fans went the opposite way and vocalised their support for the Roses.
As the first quarter started, it was neck and neck, with the Roses shooting duo of Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby with a 100 per cent shooting accuracy to ensure a 13-all draw at the end of the first 15 minutes, they managed to use that momentum in the second quarter and edge out in front by just one goal.
From then on though, it was all about the Aussies - when they got the lead, they never let it go with the likes of Courtney Bruce and Jo Weston giving their opposition shooters a tough task of sinking goals and making the rebounds count, converting them to points. At the end of the third quarter, it was 46-36 in favour of the Diamonds.
Buzzer beater ⏰' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023
Australia stretch their lead to 46-36 with one quarter to play 🇦🇺#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/68rn8y3PHh
The Roses were wilting in the final quarter and the Diamonds stretched their lead to 16 goals for a 61-45 win, a record 12th World Cup title for the team from Down Under.
World Champion hugs 🤗' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023
The Diamonds celebrate being back on top 🥇#NWC2023 | @AussieDiamonds pic.twitter.com/YlXjL1IW7S
England finished in the same position as they did 48 years ago, with a silver medal while the Australians got back to winning ways for the first time since the 2015 Netball World Cup.
For the Diamonds, Kiera Austin was named the Player of the Final while Roses goal attack, Helen Housby, was named overall MVP and shooter of the tournament at this year’s edition in South Africa.
🌹🙌 @Helenhousby1 is overall MVP and shooter of the tournament at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.' Brittany Carter (@_BrittanyCarter) August 6, 2023
First final for England, first time the Roses have beaten Australia at the event (in the prelims). A Super Netball grand final too. Caps off an incredible year so far! #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/RCTaOsjWHh
This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title
More from Sport
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team
Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists.Read More
Banyana's World Cup dream comes to an end after Dutch defeat
Banyana ended their campaign at the Round of 16, having become the first senior football team in South Africa to advance to the knockout stages of a World Cup.Read More
Epic final clash as Netball World Cup draws to a close
Sara-Jayne catches up with Kieryn Thompson from EWN Sport on the latest from the 2023 Netball World Cup.Read More
Netball World Cup: South Africa set up for all African 5th place playoff
It was a historic first-time meeting between South Africa and Tonga Talas on Friday, and it was the hosts that came out on top with a 72-46 win to progress to the fifth-place playoff on Sunday.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More
Winning trophies a priority this season: Sharks CEO Dr Eduard Coetzee
The KZN-based outfit finished eighth in the United Rugby Championship last season and missed the playoffs.Read More
Netball World Cup: SA hold on for a win against Uganda
Despite the victory, South Africa finished third in their pool, just missing out on qualifying for the semifinals.Read More
Six incredible sporting achievements for South African women this year
As we kick off women’s month, let us take a look at some of the best achievements of SA’s sportswomen this year.Read More
Netball World Cup: Spar Proteas take on Uganda with eye on semifinal spot
South Africa still have a shot at a spot in the semifinals, even though they will have to rely on the ‘Sunshine Girls’ in the earlier game to overcome the Kiwis to help the hosts go through to the final four.Read More