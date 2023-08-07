Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title





CAPE TOWN - The 2023 Netball World Cup final was a much-anticipated one for the sole reason that for the first time in 28 years the World Cup will not be decided by a trans-Tasman (Australia versus New Zealand) battle, after England shook things up and reached the top two for the first time since 1975.

On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World Cup title.

Before the teams walked out for the gold medal match, it was the bronze medal clash between New Zealand and Jamaica - two quality sides who were desperate for a podium finish and it was Jamaica that rose to the occasion, claiming their fourth bronze with a 52-45 victory over the defending champions.

The Sunshine Girls claim third with victory over New Zealand 🇯🇲#NWC2023 | @NetballJamaica pic.twitter.com/U7gv8TzHZY ' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023

Then, the time came and the CTICC was prepped and primed for the final as the curtain came down on the World Cup after a thrilling 10 days.

The Aussies had a big traveling support crew who were chanting “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie” at the top of their lungs. The Cape Town fans went the opposite way and vocalised their support for the Roses.

As the first quarter started, it was neck and neck, with the Roses shooting duo of Eleanor Cardwell and Helen Housby with a 100 per cent shooting accuracy to ensure a 13-all draw at the end of the first 15 minutes, they managed to use that momentum in the second quarter and edge out in front by just one goal.

From then on though, it was all about the Aussies - when they got the lead, they never let it go with the likes of Courtney Bruce and Jo Weston giving their opposition shooters a tough task of sinking goals and making the rebounds count, converting them to points. At the end of the third quarter, it was 46-36 in favour of the Diamonds.

Australia stretch their lead to 46-36 with one quarter to play 🇦🇺#NWC2023 | #PutYourHandsUp pic.twitter.com/68rn8y3PHh ' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023

The Roses were wilting in the final quarter and the Diamonds stretched their lead to 16 goals for a 61-45 win, a record 12th World Cup title for the team from Down Under.

The Diamonds celebrate being back on top 🥇#NWC2023 | @AussieDiamonds pic.twitter.com/YlXjL1IW7S ' World Netball (@WorldNetball_) August 6, 2023

England finished in the same position as they did 48 years ago, with a silver medal while the Australians got back to winning ways for the first time since the 2015 Netball World Cup.

For the Diamonds, Kiera Austin was named the Player of the Final while Roses goal attack, Helen Housby, was named overall MVP and shooter of the tournament at this year’s edition in South Africa.

First final for England, first time the Roses have beaten Australia at the event (in the prelims). A Super Netball grand final too. Caps off an incredible year so far! #NWC2023 pic.twitter.com/RCTaOsjWHh ' Brittany Carter (@_BrittanyCarter) August 6, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title