DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African National Congress (ANC) to sideline minority parties from holding positions of influence through coalitions.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosted the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments at the University of the Western Cape this past weekend.
During the two-day dialogue, the ANC and DA agreed on regulating a threshold for parties to participate in coalitions.
This has not sat well with several smaller parties, who said that the proposed legislation would only benefit the ANC and the DA.
But Steenhuisen said that this was not true.
"I want to deal with this nonsense story that is doing the rounds that this was some deal between the ANC and the DA. I have already been on the record since April that we want to build an opposition majority in the country that is going to unseat the ANC, not to keep it in power.
This article first appeared on EWN : DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties
More from Politics
Smaller political parties opposed to minimum threshold for coalitions
Political parties were reacting to proposals put forward by the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance during the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments taking place in Cape Town.Read More
428 EFF public reps banned from birthday celebration to face disciplinary action
EFF leader Julius Malema announced that some of them would be fired from the party and the public positions they hold.Read More
EFF leader Malema dismisses claims that Shivambu conspiring against him
While Julius Malema has urged Floyd Shivambu to be honest and transparent with him, he insisted that there would never be power disputes between the two.Read More
Partnership between govt and business to save our economy 'making progress'
A joint statement announced that progress has been made within the key focal areas of energy, transport and logistics, and crime and corruption.Read More
The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others
What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.Read More
Western Cape remains untouchable for the ANC in 2024 elections
The ANC controls eight of the nine provinces, but the odds are stacked against the party making serious inroads in the Western Cape.Read More
Our inflation crisis: Are policymakers ignoring the lessons of history?
Economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) reviews "We Need to Talk About Inflation: 14 Urgent Lessons from the Last 2,000 Years", a Financial Times 'book to read in 2023'.Read More
EFF influence goes far beyond its numbers - political analyst
The country's third-biggest party, the Economic Freedom Fighters celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday.Read More
Allan Boesak won't join UDF’s August celebration: ‘I cannot be a part of that’
Dr Allan Boesak says he will not be supporting the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) celebration in August.Read More
More from Local
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.Read More
1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike
Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.Read More
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University
De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.Read More
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears
The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both drivers and passengers.Read More
More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'
Operations in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Langa and Mfuleni remain suspended.Read More
3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
This makes it nine buses in total that have been torched in the city since Thursday.Read More
Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall
On Sunday night's talks between Santaco taxi industry leaders, the Western Cape government and the City of Cape Town came to naught, with no solutions agreed to yet.Read More
One zama zama wounded after shootout with officers, weapons cache seized
On Saturday, a zama zama was shot and wounded during a shootout with officers, while another one was arrested during a raid at a deserted mine in Riverlea.Read More
‘Technology is very important in sustainable development’
It’s believed that technology can bring about innovative solutions to social, economic and environmental challenges.Read More