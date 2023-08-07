3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Despite securing a court interdict to stop acts of violence and intimidation, Golden Arrow Bus Services has confirmed that three of its buses were torched in Cape Town on Monday morning.
Golden Arrow spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "We lost two this morning on the N2 near Borcherds Quarry where the taxi blockade was happening - two buses were set alight there and then one was set alight at Govan Mbeki and Symphony Way Avenue."
That makes it nine buses in total that have been torched in the city since Thursday.
#CT_TaxiStrike It's another frustrating morning for taxi commuters in the Western Cape, as a minibus taxi strike continues into the new work week. LI' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2023
#CT_TaxiStrike Golden Arrow is still unable to operate in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 7, 2023
All services are starting and terminating on the outskirts of these communities. LI
This article first appeared on EWN : 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
Source : Facebook.com.
