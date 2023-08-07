More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'
(On Monday morning, after this interview took place, at least three more buses have been torched - bringing the total to nine.)
Africa Melane interviews Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson for Golden Arrow Bus Services.
It looks like another turbulent week ahead for Capetonians as the taxi strikes continue with no end in sight.
Last week, one Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and injured in Khayelitsha.
Since the stay-away began, the company has lost six buses, each worth millions, due to arson attacks.
Despite securing a court interdict to stop acts of violence and intimidation, the violence continues.
As it stands, operations in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Langa and Mfuleni remain suspended due to ongoing violence.
Dyke-Beyer says that their aim is to ensure that they're servicing as many people as possible while keeping the safety of drivers and passengers a priority.
She adds that officials are on the ground to mitigate any violence.
It's not business as usual.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson – Golden Arrow Bus Services
It's unacceptable that people who are just trying to get to work have to walk to a staging area to get a public transport service.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson – Golden Arrow Bus Services
We're doing everything we can to make sure that we don't put anyone in harm's way.Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, Spokesperson – Golden Arrow Bus Services
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'
Source : Picture credit: Wayne Dyson, spokesperson - Cape Town law enforcement
