Opinion
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts

7 August 2023 8:02 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.

Africa Melane is in conversation with Rawson Property Owner Lizette Joubert about how to benefit most from selling or renting your home.

Listen to the conversation below.

Joubert says that many people are selling or renting their properties to mitigate rising interest rates and to afford their bonds.

She says there are a few dos and don'ts to prioritise when selling or renting your home:

1) Don't overspend before you sell by making huge renovations because the people buying your home will most likely renovate it anyway.

2) Don't overprice your property.

3) Do make the property neat and tidy by fixing structural issues like roof leaks, leaky swimming pools, tile cracks, etc.

Joubert says, if you're renting, you might have to spend a little more money to make it "rent-ready" for tenants.

Typically, a property consultant will inspect your property and advise landlords about what tenants will need to enjoy their property.

Overall, the biggest thing to remember is "don't overspend before you sell."

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts




