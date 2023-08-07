Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)
About a month ago, rumours swirled that Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg - a Jiu-Jitsu enthusiast - was looking for a rival when Elon Musk tweeted “up for a cage match".
RELATED: ELON MUSK CHALLENGES MARK ZUCKERBERG TO A CAGE MATCH FIGHT
Zuckerberg then posted a screenshot of the tweet with the caption, “Send me location".
On Sunday (6 August), Musk rebooted their rivalry with these tweets (Xs? We don't know what to call posts on X yet), suggesting that the fight will not only happen but will be live-streamed on X, with all proceeds going to a charity for veterans.
An X user commented on Musk's tweet, asking, "What's the point of the cage match?". Musk responded saying, "It's a civilized form of war. Men love war."
Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023
All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.
Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ' Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023
Zuckerberg has yet to comment or confirm this one.
Meanwhile, Musk says he's "lifting weights throughout the day" at work to prepare because he doesn't "have time to work out."
No date has been set for the match or its live-stream since Musk's tweet/X on Sunday.
This article first appeared on KFM : Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Elon_Musk_Royal_Society_(crop1).jpg
