Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University





Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has landed himself a new gig at top US university Yale.

De Ruyter left the power utility in February of this year following an explosive interview in which he exposed deeply embedded corruption at Eskom.

He estimated that up to R1 billion a month was being stolen.

According to reports, he is expected to join the university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

