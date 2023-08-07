Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University

7 August 2023 8:52 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Yale University
Andre De Rutyer

De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has landed himself a new gig at top US university Yale.

De Ruyter left the power utility in February of this year following an explosive interview in which he exposed deeply embedded corruption at Eskom.

He estimated that up to R1 billion a month was being stolen.

According to reports, he is expected to join the university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter
FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

RELATED: André de Ruyter drops SHOCKING Eskom allegations in tell-all memoir

RELATED: Former Eskom exec questions De Ruyter's loyalty after he reveals all

RELATED: De Ruyter leaves Eskom with immediate effect


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University




