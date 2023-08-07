Happy 48th birthday, Charlize Theron! We look back at her 18 best films...





Charlize Theron celebrates her 48th birthday today (7 August).

The South African from Benoni rose to international prominence in the 1990s.

While she’s recently made headlines for her funnier comments…

… she is known for a number of memorable and, quite frankly, legendary roles.

Let’s look back at her top 18 movies, as ranked by Rotten Tomatoes:

18) The Fate of the Furious (2017)

17) Bombshell (2019)

16) The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2004)

15) North Country (2005)

14) The Cider House Rules (1999)

13) The Italian Job (2003)

12) In the Valley of Elah (2007)

11) The Road (2009)

10) Prometheus (2012)

9) Atomic Blonde (2017)

8) Young Adult (2011)

7) The Old Guard (2020)

6) Monster (2003)

5) Long Shot (2019)

4) Tully (2018)

3) That Thing You Do! (1996)

2) Kubo and the Two Strongs (2016)

1) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

