1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike





CAPE TOWN - Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.

One person was shot dead and three others sustained injuries.

SAPS deployed a heavy contingent of police officials in response to minibus taxis blockading Airport Approach Road early on Monday morning.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "The reports from the scene indicate that a motorist travelling along Airport Approach at approximately 4.35am on Monday morning was pelted with stones. The driver of the vehicle responded by firing several shots. As a result, a yet-to-be-identified person was killed, another seriously wounded and two other sustained not-so-serious injuries."

Meanwhile, provincial authorities have confirmed they've seized several more minibuses and arrested drivers near the airport.

Central to unhappiness in the local taxi industry is the ongoing impoundments of operators' vehicles.

Talks last night between Santaco provincial leaders and local government officials failed to find any solutions.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen has confirmed the latest to Eyewitness News.

"After taxis blocked the Airport Approach this morning, 43 arrests have been made while 43 taxis have been impounded. We will not allow lawlessness to take root in our province."

Allen said that the ongoing violence was unacceptable.

"At this stage, approximately 1,500 various law enforcement officers have been deployed. This is inclusive of an additional 300 public order policing South Africa Police Service members."

