702 Drive with John Perlman
Politics

[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia

7 August 2023 10:49 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Russia Ukraine war
Lady R

But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue.

Lester Kiewit interviews Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters.

When the Lady R turned off her onboard identification system, and slipped into Simon's Town harbour after dark, it set off ripples that reached Moscow and Washington.

Earlier this year, the US ambassador claimed that South Africa had been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion in Ukraine.

It's since been revealed that Lady R did not collect arms for the war against Ukraine, but was in fact offloading a shipment of arms ordered by South Africa prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gibson says that the manner in which the Russian vessel docked in Cape Town has led to a sense of distrust in the government, which is still present despite the findings.

FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder
FILE: A cargo ship called Lady R, which is owned by Russia, reportedly left Simon's Town navy base in December 2022. Picture: Vessel Finder

RELATED: Open Secrets: 'Keeping Lady R report secret is against public interest'

RELATED: Opposition parties question appointment of Lady R probe panel members

There was just so much suspicious about the whole mission, that nobody is really going to believe.

Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters

We will probably never know exactly what the Americans do know.

Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia




