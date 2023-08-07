[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia
Lester Kiewit interviews Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters.
When the Lady R turned off her onboard identification system, and slipped into Simon's Town harbour after dark, it set off ripples that reached Moscow and Washington.
Earlier this year, the US ambassador claimed that South Africa had been supplying Russia with arms amid its invasion in Ukraine.
It's since been revealed that Lady R did not collect arms for the war against Ukraine, but was in fact offloading a shipment of arms ordered by South Africa prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gibson says that the manner in which the Russian vessel docked in Cape Town has led to a sense of distrust in the government, which is still present despite the findings.
There was just so much suspicious about the whole mission, that nobody is really going to believe.Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters
We will probably never know exactly what the Americans do know.Erika Gibson, Specialist Reporter on military matters
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia
