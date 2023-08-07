Streaming issues? Report here
Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans

7 August 2023 11:45 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
stokvels
online scams

"United African Stokvel" punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on Facebook.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick.

Listen to the conversation below.

Moodley reports that a digital "stokvel" called, United African Stokvel, founded by husband and wife duo, Darren and Shirley Lynn Langbein in 2019 scammed thousands of people.

There are posts online from various internet users warning people about Darren Langbein.

Typically, stokvels are run by a small group of people who know and trust each other.

Langbein's digital stokvel punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on the stokvel's Facebook page.

But it stopped making regular payments to members in March.

Members say that the stokvel's consultants stopped answering their phones around this time.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority raided its offices in June in a search-and-seizure operation.

The stokvel posted to their social media page on 7 June explaining payment delays were due to "backlog" issues.

It's reported that the stokvel had no licence to operate as a financial services provider and had not applied for one.

Moodley says that it's unclear how many of the members have invested with nothing to show for it, as the number could be more than what's currently reported.

Kiewit asks Moodley, what do we know about Darren Langbein?

Moodley says that Langbein came onto the scene a few years ago saying that he had more than 10 years of experience in property and investment, but upon investigation, Moodley "couldn't find anything concrete to back this up."

What happens now?

Moodley reports that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) invited Langbein to a meeting which he agreed to.

Hopefully, investors will get some answers from this meeting.

Moodley also says that it's important to understand that this particular stokvel didn't operate strictly as one and warns the public of a red flag when investing in stokvels.

If a stokvel is going to offer you three to four times the return of what the money you put in was, then it's more of an investment than a stokvel.

Neesa Moodley, Personal Finance Editor - Daily Maverick

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans




