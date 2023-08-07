‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dorothy Mmushi, former Eskom Forensic Manager.
A hitman was allegedly offered R400 000 to assassinate a former Eskom executive.
An anonymous assassin reportedly sent Mmushi a message saying that R50 000 had been paid to him so far to kill her, with the rest to be paid after he finished the job.
I have had a sleepless night, this is tough.Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom
I tried to keep my cool. In the 20 years that I have been in the industry I have never been directly contacted like that by a hitman. It was quite traumatic.Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom
She claims she was suspended from the power utility after uncovering fraud and corruption.
Mmushi explains that she found that syndicates were operating at Eskom and would be awarded purchase orders at overinflated prices and goods would often not even be delivered.
She adds that this equates to billions of rands.
Mmushi says that she reported what she found to those higher up at Eskom and made André De Ruyter aware of what she had uncovered in April 2021 but got no response.
After making De Ruyter aware of this, she says she was victimised and unlawfully arrested by the Hawks.
[ON-AIR]' 702 (@Radio702) August 7, 2023
Eskom former forensic manager living in fear
- Dorothy Mmushi joins @bonglez on the line. #702Breakfast #Eskom #Hitman #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/lumgA6Q851
Thank God for the criminal justice system because the charges against me were then withdrawn as there was no substance to the allegations.Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom
That just shows you how connected these cartels are and how far they are willing to go just to get someone to stop investigating them.Dorothy Mmushi, Former Forensic Manager - Eskom
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51727863_men-with-gun.html?vti=o2wx1kawnhz6g82wcj-1-6
