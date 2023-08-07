Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN - Eyewitness News can reveal that police vans have been attacked in Mfuleni township near Delft in Cape Town.
We understand that a company vehicle was also petrol bombed in the township earlier on Monday morning.
Private vehicles also came under attack and were damaged near the Mfuleni taxi rank.
READ MORE:
• 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike
• 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
• Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall
These are all attacks said to be linked to the taxi strike, now in its second week.
It appears that police and law enforcement officials are playing cat and mouse with scores of schoolchildren in Mfuleni.
Earlier, a group of local pupils marched to different schools in the township to try and force others to ditch class.
They then turned their attention to a local supermarket's liquor store where Eyewitness News witnessed them using bricks and axes to tear down the shop's doors.
Officers fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the youngsters.
More riot police are now streaming into the township.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde
The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province.Read More
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school
A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident.Read More
Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans
"United African Stokvel" punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on Facebook.Read More
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her
Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility.Read More
Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit
The officer is understood to have been shot on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night.Read More
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.Read More
1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike
Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.Read More
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears
The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both drivers and passengers.Read More
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University
De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.Read More