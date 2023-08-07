An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province. 7 August 2023 4:28 PM
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident. 7 August 2023 4:09 PM
Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans "United African Stokvel" punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand... 7 August 2023 11:45 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Findings reveal that Lady R didn't load South African weapons to Russia But suspicions around the manner in which the vessel docked in Simon's Town remains an issue. 7 August 2023 10:49 AM
Some parties walk out of National Dialogue on Coalition Governments This weekend’s National Dialogue on Coalition Governments didn’t go so smoothly, with some opposition parties objecting and stagin... 7 August 2023 8:09 AM
DA's Steenhuisen refutes claims of deal with ANC to sideline minority parties Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has refuted claims suggesting his party is rubbing shoulders with the African Nat... 7 August 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
FlySafair opens international routes to Livingstone, Vic Falls, Harare, Maputo The airline announced recently that new international routes are available at low prices. 7 August 2023 12:21 PM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both dri... 7 August 2023 8:52 AM
View all Business
The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?' "You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape." 7 August 2023 2:40 PM
[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with b... 7 August 2023 2:07 PM
Elon Musk to foot the legal bill for people fired for X (Twitter) posts Fired for a X (Twitter) post? Elon Musk will 'fund your legal bill'. 7 August 2023 1:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
Simone Biles makes a triumphant return to gymnastics after two-year hiatus The Olympic champion won the all-around, balance beam and floor exercises titles in front of a sold-out crowd at the U.S. Classic.... 7 August 2023 10:31 AM
Timing is right as Yeye takes over AmaZulu DDC team Yeye is best known for his time at Kaizer Chiefs where he made 220 appearances, scoring 25 goals and registering 23 assists. 7 August 2023 7:43 AM
Netball World Cup: Awesome Australia win 12th title On Sunday evening, it was the Australian Diamonds who shone bright and beat the England Roses 61-45 to claim a record 12th World C... 7 August 2023 6:12 AM
View all Sport
Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ The Doughnut’s smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go. 7 August 2023 3:58 PM
[WATCH] Influencer, Kai Cenat incites 'riot' after PlayStation®5 giveaway meet Chaos broke out in Manhattan's Union Square after an influencer hosted a public giveaway and was arrested for inciting violence. 7 August 2023 10:21 AM
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter) Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter). 7 August 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record. 7 August 2023 12:10 PM
An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc. 7 August 2023 11:47 AM
Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges. 4 August 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Zimbabwe’s writers refuse to be silent on political state of country Zimbabwe’s rulers won’t tolerate opposing voices, but its writers refuse to be silenced. 3 August 2023 11:47 AM
Crisis in Niger deepens, ECOWAS threatens forceful intervention On Sunday ECOWAS announced sanctions against Niger and said if President Mohamed Bazoum is not reinstated within one week it will... 2 August 2023 10:28 AM
Putin's unconvincingly tries to make up for his killing of Ukraine grain deal Russia’s efforts to woo Africa are part of the Kremlin’s broader efforts to extend its influence across the global south. 1 August 2023 8:46 AM
View all Africa
NPA bungles case: 'Wave goodbye to bringing Guptas back to South Africa' The High Court has dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority's application to appeal the acquittal of the Nulane accused. 4 August 2023 9:09 AM
MANDY WIENER: Seize the moment for women’s sport. The time for promises is over Women’s soccer in South Africa is really good. Now is the time to professionalise so it can become truly great. 3 August 2023 6:54 AM
'I can see why this insurer chose Faf as a mascot, but stop spamming me!' Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery discusses the 'faf-free' insurance ad and the company's "shotgun approach" to marketing... 2 August 2023 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

An expanded BRICS could reset world politics but choosing members is not simple

7 August 2023 11:47 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
BRICS

A number of countries are aspiring to join BRICS but it won’t be easy to expand the bloc.

Written by Bhaso Ndzendze: Associate Professor (International Relations), University of Johannesburg and Siphamandla Zondi: Acting Director: Institute for Pan-African Thought & Conversation, University of Johannesburg

Eager to escape perceived western domination, several countries – mostly in the global south – are looking to join the Brics bloc. The five-country bloc (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) is also looking to grow its global partnerships.

What began in 2001 as an acronym for four of the fastest growing states, BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China), is projected to account for 45% of global GDP in purchasing power parity terms by 2030. It has evolved into a political formation as well.

Crucial to this was these countries’ decision to form their own club in 2009, instead of joining an expanded G7 as envisioned by former Goldman Sachs CEO Jim O’Neill, who coined the term “Bric”. Internal cohesion on key issues has emerged and continues to be refined, despite challenges.

South Africa joined the group after a Chinese-initiated invitation in 2010; a boost for then president Jacob Zuma’s administration, which was eager to pivot further to the east. The bloc also gained by having a key African player and regional leader.

Ever since, the grouping has taken on a more pointedly political tone, particularly on the need to reform global institutions, in addition to its original economic raison d’etre.

The possibility of its enlargement has dominated headlines in the run up to its 15th summit in Johannesburg on 22-24 August.

We are political scientists whose research interests include changes to the global order and emerging alternative centres of power. In our view, it won’t be easy to expand the bloc. That’s because the group is still focused on harmonising its vision, and the potential new members do not readily make the cut.

Some may even bring destabilising dynamics for the current composition of the formation. This matters because it tells us that the envisioned change in the global order is likely to be much slower. Simply put, while some states are opposed to western hegemony, they do not yet agree among themselves on what the new alternative should be.

Evolution of BRICS

BRICS’ overtly political character partially draws on a long history of non-alignment as far back as the Bandung Conference of 1955. It was attended mostly by recently decolonised states and independence movements intent on asserting themselves against Cold War superpowers – the Soviet Union and the United States.

BRICS has come to be viewed as challenging the counter hegemony of the US and its allies, seen as meddling in the internal affairs of other states.

Reuters estimates that more than 40 states are aspiring to join BRICS. South African diplomat Anil Sooklal says 13 had formally applied by May 2023.

Many, though not all, of the aspiring joiners have this overtly political motivation of countering US hegemony. The other important incentive is access to funds from the BRICS’ New Development Bank. This is especially pronounced in the post-COVID climate in which many economies are yet to fully recover. Of course the two can overlap, as in the case of Iran.

The notable applicants have included Saudi Arabia, Belarus, Ethiopia, Argentina, Algeria, Iran, Mexico, and Turkey.

Expanded BRICS

A strategically expanded BRICS would be seismic for the world order, principally in economic terms.

Key among the club’s reported priorities is reduction of reliance on the US dollar (“de-dollarisation” of the global economy). One of the hurdles to this is the lack of buy-in by much of the world. Though some states may disagree with the dollar’s dominance, they still see it as the most reliable.

Given the extent of globalisation, it’s unlikely that there will be attempts to chip away at the west’s access to strategic minerals and trade routes as happened during the Suez Crisis of 1956, at the height of the Cold War.

Instead, the new joiners would likely use their new BRICS membership to better bargain with their western partners, having more options on hand.

Herein lies the challenge (and the paradox) with BRICS expansion. On one hand, the grouping is not yet offering anything concrete to justify such drastic measures as de-dollarisation. On the other, the current five members also need to be selective about who they admit.

Among the considerations must surely be the track record of the applicants as well as their closeness to the west. The experience of having had a right-wing leader such as former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro in its midst must have been a lesson about the need to be circumspect when admitting new members.

Weighing the likely contenders

In this regard, aspirants such as Saudi Arabia and Mexico seem the least likely to make the cut in the short term. That’s despite the Saudis’ oil wealth and Mexico’s leftist-progressive leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Although they might be currently experiencing rocky relations with Washington, they have proven to be capable of rapprochement following previous disagreements with the US, with which they seem inextricably intertwined.

Saudi Arabia has a long-term military relationship with the US, while Mexico is the US’s number-one trading partner.

Of equal importance in the evaluation of potential new members is the relationship the aspirants have with the existing BRICS members. This is because another crucial lesson has been the tiff between two of its largest members, China and India, over their disputed border. As a result of the uneasy relationship between two of its members, the bloc has become alert to the importance of direct bilateral relations and dispute resolution among its constituent leaders.

Among the applicants, Saudi Arabia, which has had a fractious relationship with Moscow in the past, seems to face an uphill climb. It also has difficult relations with Iran, another applicant, despite their recent rapprochement.

The country which seems the most suitable to join BRICS for ideological reasons, and will expand the bloc’s footing in the Caribbean, is Cuba. It enjoys strong ties with the existing members. It also has solid “counter-hegemonic” credentials, having been the bête noire of the US for more than 60 years.

Cuba is also a leader in the Latin American left and enjoys strong ties with many states in Central and South America (particularly with Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Venezuela). Membership would boost its influence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the closing address at the BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering the closing address at the BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

Character matters

If an expanded BRICS is to be an agent for change on the world scene, it will need to be capable of action. Having rivals, or states that are at least ambivalent towards each other, seems anathema to that.

Eager to proceed cautiously and expand strategically, the current BRICS states seems likely, at least in the short term, to pursue a BRICS-plus strategy. In other words, there may emerge different strata of membership, with full membership granted to states that meet the group’s criteria over time.

It is thus not mere expansion, but the character of the expansion which will guide the five principals on whether they grow from that number.

Article published courtesy of the Conversation.

The Conversation


7 August 2023 11:47 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
BRICS

More from World

Tens of millions of people in the northern hemisphere have been suffering through intense heat this summer as the world appears headed for its hottest July on record. Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

7 August 2023 12:10 PM

Scientists have suggested this could be the most extreme heatwave on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

Trump's most serious indictment: Using ‘dishonesty and fraud’ to cling to power

4 August 2023 11:04 AM

Trump could serve decades in prison if he is convicted of these charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kreml/123rf.com

Nuclear war would be more devastating for the climate than cold war predictions

3 August 2023 10:52 AM

Nuclear war could produce a huge smoke cloud known as a nuclear winter, devastating agriculture and civilisation, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ hikrcn/123rf.com

Rand comes under more pressure as Fitch downgrades US debt

2 August 2023 7:03 PM

Markets reeled on Wednesday after ratings agency Fitch decided to downgrade the United States's top credit rating.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A mural shown on a Costa coffee van depicted a trans man with top surgery scars. Picture: Twitter

Costa Coffee faces boycott threats for depicting trans man on a mural

2 August 2023 1:20 PM

A number of customers are threatening a boycott Costa Coffee for a mural showing a transgender man with mastectomy scars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Sarah N from Pixabay

Antarctica is missing a MASSIVE chunk of sea ice

2 August 2023 1:13 PM

Antarctica is missing a chunk of sea ice bigger than Greenland, which could have consequences for the planet

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Venice, Italy / Pexels: Oxalif

UNESCO threatens putting Venice on heritage danger list

2 August 2023 12:47 PM

Unless Venice steps up its efforts in addressing climate change and tourism, it risks the chance of being blacklisted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sports reporter Sharla McBride. Picture: All-Pro Reels from District of Columbia, USA, via Wikimedia Commons

American radio presenter FIRED for calling sports reporter 'Barbie girl'

2 August 2023 12:18 PM

A radio presenter in the United States was fired after branding an Emmy-winning sports reporter ‘Barbie girl.’

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should South Africa arouse the ire of the richest, most powerful country in the world? © Elnur Amikishiyev/123rf

The world’s most powerful democracies were built on the suffering of others

2 August 2023 12:07 PM

What democracy ideals mean in practice and how to achieve them are difficult questions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© egortetiushev/123rf.com

A city in Mexico bans sexist music to help curb gender-based violence

2 August 2023 10:44 AM

The northern Mexican city of Chihuahua will issue R1.3M fines for live performances of songs deemed to be misogynistic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Wife asks for SOMETHING that abruptly disturbs husband's plans to sleep

Lifestyle

One of 2023’s most extreme heatwaves is happening in the middle of winter

World

Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)

Business Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: Judge reprimands witness for emotional outburst in court

7 August 2023 6:11 PM

Royal family source claims Misuzulu not allowed to pay Buthelezi hospital visit

7 August 2023 5:28 PM

No record of Brian Ndlovu being bullied at Queens High School: Principal

7 August 2023 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA