Banyana Banyana bow out of World Cup as heroes despite lack of resources





Lester Kiewit speaks to former football star, Amanda Dlamini about Banyana Banyana's historic achievement.

Banyana Banyana bowed out of the FIFA Women's World Cup as heroes with a 2-0 final score against the Netherlands.

Kiewit notes that for a team that doesn't have a professional league in their home country, Banyana Banyana performed like absolute stars.

Dlamini adds that many people expected Banyana Banyana not to go as far as they did, which only means they don't know how much women's football has grown.

Banyana Banyana reminded everyone that women's football is on the rise and maybe even women's sport in the country. Amanda Dlamini, Former Football Star - Banyana Banyana

We were so well represented, says Dlamini.

Kiewit highlights the critiques coming from soccer enthusiasts like goalkeeping disparities.

For example, Kiewit explains that Banyana's goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart still works a regular 9 to 5 job while other countries' goalkeepers have full-time dedication to the sport because their countries invest in women's soccer.

Dlamini says if we had the necessary support and resources, our goalkeeping strategies and players would be on par with international players.

We've seen the roles high-performance centres can have on players. If we can have more resources, have more high-performance centers in every province - can you imagine the talent identification that we would produce? Amanda Dlamini, Former Football Star - Banyana Banyana

Overall, the South African athletes made their mark but it has to be coupled with resources and developing the game at home with a professional league, says Dlamini.

