[WATCH] Wife asks for SOMETHING that abruptly disturbs husband's plans to sleep
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do your siblings or partner get much attention from you?
A viral video shows a husband settling into bed, only to be repeatedly disturbed.
The wife observed her husband getting ready to sleep, but asked him to do something for her.
After he got comfortable under the blanket, she asked him to fetch her some water.
The moment he abruptly got out of bed to get water was funny.
I thought this was going to be about sex, but the outcome is actually more funny 😂😂🤎 pic.twitter.com/saMELjeNJF' Feelings シ (@iHad2GoGetit) August 2, 2023
