FlySafair opens international routes to Livingstone, Vic Falls, Harare, Maputo
You know what they say, catch flights... not feelings.
From October, FlySafair will launch four exciting new routes, which will connect South Africa with Zambia (Livingstone), Zimbabwe (Victoria Falls and Harare) and Mozambique (Maputo).
The airline is offering these new routes at low prices, saving you more so you can experience more.
You could book a flight from Jozi to Cape Town from R830, from Jozi to Zanzibar from R2950 and from Jozi to Victoria Falls from R1400.
Ticket sales are already open for October.
Find all flight prices or book your next trip here.
This article first appeared on KFM : FlySafair opens international routes to Livingstone, Vic Falls, Harare, Maputo
Source : https://www.flysafair.co.za/
More from Lifestyle
The price of happiness: 'If everything can be faked, what is really real?'
"You shouldn't measure happiness with someone else's ruler or measuring tape."Read More
[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests
A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with both their parents and make this experience easier for them.Read More
Elon Musk to foot the legal bill for people fired for X (Twitter) posts
Fired for a X (Twitter) post? Elon Musk will 'fund your legal bill'.Read More
[WATCH] Wife asks for SOMETHING that abruptly disturbs husband's plans to sleep
"Could you get me some water?" said the wife with a calm face to her husband who was not having it.Read More
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts
Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.Read More
Negative core beliefs are ‘the enemies of our lives’
'I am not good enough', 'I am not lovable' and 'I am worthless' are examples of negative core beliefs.Read More
Running out of meal ideas? Here's some cheap weeknight suppers to help you save
Sara-Jayne speaks to Carianne Wilkinson, vice principal of Silwood, the oldest cooking school in the country.Read More
Is it really love, or the highs and lows of a 'trauma bond'?
A psychiatrist explains what a trauma bond is, and the red flags to look out for.Read More
Girls like to be called beautiful: 'Rather hot than smart'
"Sadly, this is what we are seeing in young girls and children today - a complete dependence on external validation and affirmation."Read More
More from Business
Elon Musk v Mark Zuckerberg cage fight to be streamed LIVE on X (aka Twitter)
Elon Musk appeared to confirm this his cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg is on and will be live-streamed on X (Twitter).Read More
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears
The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both drivers and passengers.Read More
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter lands job at Yale University
De Ruyter is expected to join the prestigious university at the end of the month, lecturing on topics such as renewable energy.Read More
'Don't overspend before you sell' and other property sale dos and don'ts
Lizette Joubert (owner of Rawson Property) advises on selling or renting your home.Read More
[LISTEN] Joburg remains on 'right track' despite credit-rating downgrade
"We are doing everything that we can to improve our credit rating," says Johannesburg's MMC for Finance.Read More
'The house never loses...' Are stock markets for or against private investors?
Warren Ingram, the Co-Founder of Galileo Capital speaks about the odds of personal versus big businesses investments.Read More
[LISTEN] SARS clamps down on non-compliance from 'super wealthy'
As the 2023 tax filing season kicks off, SARS has committed to keep a close eye on the super wealthy.Read More
Energy Council CEO optimistic about SA solving loadshedding by end of 2024
Council CEO James MacKay provides insight into out the current state of the energy grid and policy reforms in the sector.Read More
Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
George Khoza from Brand South Africa says that the Netball World Cup made visitors 'excited' about exploring more of CPT and SA.Read More