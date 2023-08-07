Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
info
702 FYI
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests

7 August 2023 2:07 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Divorce
co-parenting
co-parents

A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with both their parents and make this experience easier for them.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach.

Co-parenting is when both parents work together to raise their children despite no longer being in a relationship.

This often involves shared custody of the child and equal rights in decision-making and responsibilities for the child.

A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with both their parents and make this experience easier for them.

If parents work together, it can ensure that the children grow up in a stable environment.

It can be extremely challenging to make this arrangement work and Mbatha says it takes a lot of emotional maturity from both parents.

She adds that when they make the decision to separate it is important to put a parenting plan in place.

This does not mean conflict will not happen, but it is about navigating the conflict in a way that is healthy and not damaging for the children.

© fizkes/123rf.com
© fizkes/123rf.com

We are focusing on the child’s best interests here.

Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach

In order to successfully co-parent, you will need to put your feelings towards your former partner aside and just focus on the needs of your children.

Listen to the interview above for more.




