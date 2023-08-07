[LISTEN] How co-parenting can help you focus on your child's best interests
Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Nozipho Mbatha, parenting coach.
Co-parenting is when both parents work together to raise their children despite no longer being in a relationship.
This often involves shared custody of the child and equal rights in decision-making and responsibilities for the child.
A separation can be very difficult for the children involved but co-parenting can allow them to have a healthy relationship with both their parents and make this experience easier for them.
If parents work together, it can ensure that the children grow up in a stable environment.
It can be extremely challenging to make this arrangement work and Mbatha says it takes a lot of emotional maturity from both parents.
She adds that when they make the decision to separate it is important to put a parenting plan in place.
This does not mean conflict will not happen, but it is about navigating the conflict in a way that is healthy and not damaging for the children.
We are focusing on the child’s best interests here.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
In order to successfully co-parent, you will need to put your feelings towards your former partner aside and just focus on the needs of your children.
Listen to the interview above for more.
