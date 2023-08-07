Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school





The Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, visited Queens High School following the death of 15-year-old Brian Ndlovu.

The pupil was allegedly forced to drink rat poison by bullies, which led to his death later that day.

Goba says the principal of the school spoke to the media and said that on the day of the incident, Ndlovu’s teachers said he was feeling fine, and nothing was picked up on the school's CCTV cameras.

The school is saying from their side they have checked everything, and they do not have any evidence to support that Brian was poisoned at the school. Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

There have been protests from parents last week who feel the school is not doing enough to stop bullying.

According to Goba, Chiloane says that there will be programmes on bullying at the school as well as psychosocial support for Ndlovu’s classmates.

