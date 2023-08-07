Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’
The Masked Singer South Africa is in full swing!
Your favourite stars continue to battle it out on stage on The Masked Singer South Africa.
The latest character to be unmasked was the delicious Doughnut whose smooth and angelic vocals had the judges guessing from the get-go.
Doughnut was none other than South African singer, Shekhinah.
Did you guess correctly?
RELATED: Your guide to catching up on The Masked Singer SA
SPOILER ALERT 🍩' The Masked Singer South Africa (@MaskedSingerZA) August 5, 2023
Doughnut’s secret is finally out – it was none other than SAMA award-winner @shekhinahd underneath the mask! 😲
Were you part of the “I KNEW it!” gang or the “What the?!” group? #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/IkiCiSodiT
Speaking to Anele and the Club, Shekhinah says this experience was something different and fun for her to take on.
Shekhinah says Teyana Taylor from the Masked Singer US and Anele inspired her to take part in the show.
I am obsessed with Teyana Taylor, her journey and her career, and also because my life is crazy. Every year I am doing something different, and I love to do that, I love to try and always give people something different.Shekhinah, musician
RELATED: Mafikizolo and Shekhinah join the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day lineup
Believe it or not, the hardest part wasn’t dancing along in her heavy intricate costume, but instead keeping the secret.
Her deception skills paid off in the end because not even her father could recognise her voice on the show.
It was the funniest week of my life, I have a road manager and couldn’t tell her where I was going. So, she kept saying ‘are you going to be okay?’ ‘I can come with you to your PR engagements’… So it’s the first time I ever kept a secret, thanks.Shekhinah, musician
Join in on the action and excitement as the finale approaches.
Tune in to SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30pm and SABC 1 at 8pm.
Catch the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.
You can also catch all of the previous episodes on Netflix.
RELATED: Award-winning singer Makhadzi beneath 'Sunflower's' petals on Masked Singer SA
This article first appeared on 947 : Doughnut is unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’
