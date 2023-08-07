



Mandy Wiener speaks to Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier.

The taxi industry in the Western Cape launched a strike with immediate effect last week Thursday, over the impounding of taxis.

Since then, commuters have been left stranded and there have been acts of violence believed to be linked to the strike.

At least 10 Golden Arrow busses have been torched, two police vans attacked, and one person killed.

Talks between Santaco and the Western Cape government took place on Sunday night but stalled with no agreement reached.

Winde says that while any person has the right to strike, protest, and withhold services, they cannot resort to the crime and violence we have seen.

I am very worried. Any violence is not acceptable. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It is very difficult to say we want to negotiate a settlement while this is happening. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

A screengrab of police deployed in Mfuleni near Delft in Cape Town on 7 August 2023 as violence flared in the township amid the taxi strike rocking the city. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Winde says that they are happy to engage with the industry but there needs to be a stop to the lawlessness before that can happen.

We are saying to them, bring calm and then we can find a solution. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde adds that there must be consequences for those who have broken the law.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde