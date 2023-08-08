SCAM ALERT: fraudsters are using digital wallets to drain bank accounts
John Maytham speaks with Banking Ombud Reana Steyn.
Tens of millions of South Africans use smartphones, and this has led to a rise in near-field communication (NFC) related fraud.
The scammers will use a person’s bank details to make purchases using a digital wallet on their own phones and smartwatches.
By using a digital wallet or NFC payment, an OTP is not sent to the cardholder’s cellphone to verify this purchase.
Many of these transactions are taking place in foreign countries such as Dubai, France and Spain, despite the cardholder being in South Africa.
They go ahead and happily make purchases… cleaning out bank accounts.Reana Steyn, Banking Ombud
Steyn says it is extremely important for everyone to make sure their card details are secure, and they must carefully read any notifications coming from their bank account.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SCAM ALERT: fraudsters are using digital wallets to drain bank accounts
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/puvasit/puvasit2207/puvasit220700511/189795438-young-man-selling-products-online-was-chat-on-the-phone-to-receive-an-order-from-a-customer-and.jpg
