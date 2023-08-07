Tshwane municipality fires 38 employees involved in wildcat strike
PRETORIA - The Tshwane municipality has fired 38 of its employees who were involved in a wildcat strike action.
Since last month, workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have held a number of protests across the capital city.
READ: City of Tshwane threatens workers who continue to strike with dismissal
This has resulted in the city suspending many of its services and closing some of its clinics owing to intimidation of its workers.
City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink on Monday released a statement saying the strike action by the workers is unprotected by the labour court.
Brink said the protracted strike action has affected the city’s ability to carry out effective service delivery.
Last week, the City also issued 89 warning letters to electricity-switching staff for failure to perform their duties.
Brink said the electricians told the city they can't perform their duties because of the intimidation meted out by striking municipal workers.
Provincial secretary of Samwu Mpho Tladinyane said the're still studying the dismissal letters.
He said the labour court refusing to place the union in contempt of court is a win for the workers.
WATCH: City of Tshwane Mayor issues ultimatum to disgruntled workers
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane municipality fires 38 employees involved in wildcat strike
More from Local
Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde
The ongoing taxi strike in the Western Cape is putting immense strain on the province.Read More
Queens High School says there's no evidence Brian Ndlovu was poisoned at school
A grade 9 pupil, Brian Ndlovu, passed away after what is alleged to be a bullying incident.Read More
Digital 'stokvel' under investigation after scamming thousands of South Africans
"United African Stokvel" punted itself as the next step in the evolution of the traditional stokvel and garnered over 90 thousand followers on Facebook.Read More
‘It is traumatic': Former Eskom executive contacted by hitman hired to kill her
Former Eskom Forensic Manager Dorothy Mmushi is the target of a hitman after exposing corruption at the power utility.Read More
Police vans attacked in Mfuleni amid taxi strike in Cape Town
These are all attacks said to be linked to the taxi strike, now in its second week.Read More
Senior Hawks detective gunned down in suspected hit
The officer is understood to have been shot on the N1 towards Hammanskraal on Sunday night.Read More
3 persons missing amid taxi strike in Cape Town
Currently, one college student is still 'unaccounted for', along with two ladies who travelled from Woodstock to Phillippi.Read More
1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike
Police said that a motorist fired shots at assailants pelting cars with stones in the vicinity of Cape Town International Airport on Monday morning.Read More
Taxi strike: Some CT scholar transport drivers halt services over safety fears
The Scholar Transport Board's Denver Van Aarde said the strike had created an environment that posed significant risks to both drivers and passengers.Read More