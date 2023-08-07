Tshwane municipality fires 38 employees involved in wildcat strike





PRETORIA - The Tshwane municipality has fired 38 of its employees who were involved in a wildcat strike action.

Since last month, workers affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) have held a number of protests across the capital city.

This has resulted in the city suspending many of its services and closing some of its clinics owing to intimidation of its workers.

City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink on Monday released a statement saying the strike action by the workers is unprotected by the labour court.

Brink said the protracted strike action has affected the city’s ability to carry out effective service delivery.

Last week, the City also issued 89 warning letters to electricity-switching staff for failure to perform their duties.

Brink said the electricians told the city they can't perform their duties because of the intimidation meted out by striking municipal workers.

Provincial secretary of Samwu Mpho Tladinyane said the're still studying the dismissal letters.

He said the labour court refusing to place the union in contempt of court is a win for the workers.

