Thabo Mdluli speaks with Brigit Hannah, Innovation Director at the DG Murray Trust.
BEEI was launched in 2020 and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools.
This initiative is helping boost schools in our country and help young people find employment opportunities.
Hannah wrote an article in the Daily Maverick saying that, while this is leading to positive change in important sectors, there is limited capacity for funding.
It is something worth looking at more closely and certainly worth sustaining.Brigit Hannah, Innovation Director - DG Murray Trust
She says that one of the best things about this programme is that the money essentially goes straight from the fiscus into the hands of the young people involved; there are very few administrative overheads.
While a young person is in this environment, they get some basic training so they can have more opportunities once they have finished the programme.
With regards to funding the programme, she says that when looking at our youth unemployment and our education outcomes it is clear that this should be a priority.
It is such an incredible opportunity that has already borne fruit.Brigit Hannah, Innovation Director - DG Murray Trust
Let this one not be the one that we decide we cannot make space for.Brigit Hannah, Innovation Director - DG Murray Trust
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jovannig/jovannig1501/jovannig150100468/35482643-row-of-students-in-a-primary-interracial-classroom-afro-american-girl-paying-attention-to-the-teache.jpg
