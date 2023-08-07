Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson.
It's been a rough few days for Cape Town residents as the impact of the ongoing taxi strike continues to be felt.
The local minibus taxi council, Santaco embarked on a 7-day stay-away, in protest against the City of Cape Town's implementation of a by-law, allowing traffic officers to impound their vehicles, if they deem the transport operator to have flouted regulations or if they're caught driving in a careless or reckless manner.
Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in various areas across the city, as protestors set fire to tires and other public transport vehicles forcing the closure of several major routes around Cape Town.
ALSO READ: Western Cape tourism recovering well following COVID-19
The Cape Town International Airport is situated along the N2 highway, which also runs alongside communities of Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Bishop Lavis, some of the hotspot areas were violence, directly linked to the taxi strike have been reported.
What's most concerning to the local tourism sector, is the impact these incidents will have on the businesses and possibly in future, visitor numbers to the Western Cape and Cape Town.
The UK government, among others have issues travel warnings to their citizens over the potential violent protests.
Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson says it's been a difficult period for the industry as a whole.
Our industry is quite used to turbulence, the ups and downs and operating in challenging times, but due to the violence that accompanies it, has made it extra difficult for our industry.Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson
In the long run, we are going to see the impact of Brand SA, and Brand Cape Town.Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson
With two travel warnings coming out in 72 hours, this doesn't spell for a great future in the next couple of months.Lee-Anne Singer, FEDHASA Cape Chairperson
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town taxi strike has the potential to severely impact the tourism sector
