Get up to 10 years use with the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max power station

Let's face it, loadshedding is going to be with us for the foreseeable future.

After 15 years of blackouts, South Africans have become accustomed to scouring the internet, in search of the latest gadget that'll make loadshedding just that little bit more bearable.

The EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max 512Wh Portable Power Station is will take away all the your loadshedding blues.

Equipped with high-end technology, the RIVER 2 Max has an AC output of up to 500W, allowing you to power a vacuum cleaner or sandwich maker? You can even double-up the output to 1000W with X-Boost mode, to run up to 80% of essential appliances.

Fitted with a long-lasting LFP battery, you can recharge and empty the RIVER 2 Series over 3000 times, essentially giving you 10 years of everyday use.

The manufacturers claim that it has the fastest charging speeds ever, fully charging in only 60 minutes.

It's compact portable design means you can take it anywhere. Taking the travel-friendly power off-grid has never been this easy.

This device does not come cheap. If you have R12 000 to keep the lights on, then the RIVER 2 Max comes highly recommended.

It gives you much longer battery use. You can get something like 3 000 cycles on the battery, as opposed to 1 000 on the previous form of lithium. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

What's really impressive, is how really quickly it charges. It goes from zero to full in 60 minutes, and I've tested it. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

It's this rapid charge that really makes the difference. Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

