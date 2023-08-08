Civil society groups want swift resolution to dispute between taxi sector & CoCT
CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations say immediate intervention is needed to resolve the dispute between the taxi industry and the City of Cape Town.
Violent incidents have continued unabated across the metro, as the taxi strike enters its sixth day.
The protests are said to have been sparked by a dispute between local taxi associations and the municipality over new by-laws.
READ MORE:
• 1 person shot dead amid Cape Town taxi strike
• 3 more Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
• Western Cape taxi strike continues after talks stall
This follows taxi council Santaco's decision to withdraw taxi operations last week Thursday.
Civil society orgnisations in Cape Town have called for a meeting with govenment and taxi council, Santaco, as violence continues to plague various communities across the city.
Gugulethu Development Forum's Vincent Domingo said that the transport system on the Cape Flats was appalling.
"We should not have a narrative only blaming the taxi industry, the narrative must squarely go to provincial government that they have not provided a proper transport system for the poorest of the poor in the Western Cape."
Trade union Saftu's Nazeem Samuels said the situation on the ground was not safe for workers.
"It's not a first taxi strike that we've had and every time it turns to go into this violent mode."
The organisations have called on stakeholders involved to resolve their issues speedily.
This article first appeared on EWN : Civil society groups want swift resolution to dispute between taxi sector & CoCT
Source : Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike
Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.Read More
Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues
With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.Read More
Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?
A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.Read More
Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again
Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.Read More
[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?
Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?Read More
Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'
As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.Read More
Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence
The GOOD Party said that it was Cape Town’s poorest communities that were suffering the most from operations being withdrawn across the city, while ActionSA urged the city and the taxi industry to return to the negotiating table.Read More
Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence
The violent taxi strikes continue with no end in sight.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More