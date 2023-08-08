Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence
Lester Kiewit interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.
There has been mayhem on the streets of Cape Town since last week Thursday as the result of the ongoing, violent taxi strike.
The impact of the strike is spilling over into everyday life, from work to school.
According to reports, 287 420 learners have not been able to attend school across the province since the stay-away was called, while more than 9000 teachers and staff have been prevented from going to work.
Many have been shot, injured and even killed as a result of the ongoing violence.
RELATED: Cape Town taxi strike: 'Bring calm and then we can find a solution' - Alan Winde
RELATED: CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads
RELATED: Man shot and killed during CoCT taxi strike yet to be identified
Winde is calling for taxi leaders affiliated with the council to intensify all efforts to de-escalate the violence and urgently find a resolution to the dispute.
The Province acknowledges and respects the right of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) to lead a 'properly organised strike', but does not condone the violence and chaos that is coming with it.
So far, three people have been killed as a result of the strike.
We respect the rights of anybody to have a stay-away or stop their services as part of the negotiation of a properly organised strike, but you cannot involve yourself in any violence and they [SANTACO] have to take responsibility for that.Alan Winde, Premier - Western Cape
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alan Winde calls for SANTACO to take responsibility for taxi strike violence
More from Local
Search continues for College of Cape Town student Isabel Ndlovu amid taxi strike
Isabel, who has brown and white braids, was last seen on Thursday wearing her beauty therapy uniform, which is black with red outlines.Read More
Calm restored in Cape Town, says Mobility MEC as taxi strike continues
With the taxi strike in its sixth day, it’s been a mostly quiet Tuesday morning with no major incidents reported in the metro.Read More
Self defence: Can you legally shoot someone if you believe you are in danger?
A motorist reportedly fired shots at people throwing stones at cars amid the taxi strike in Cape Town.Read More
Bester & Magudumana briefly reunited in court as case postponed again
Thabo Bester briefly appeared physically at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning, alongside his eleven co-accused, including his alleged main accomplice Nandipha Magudumana for the first time.Read More
[WATCH] Should the City of Cape Town be blamed for the taxi strike violence?
Should the City shoulder some responsibility for the manner in which the taxi industry has responded to its by-law?Read More
Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'
As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.Read More
Political parties weigh in on Cape Town taxi strike violence
The GOOD Party said that it was Cape Town’s poorest communities that were suffering the most from operations being withdrawn across the city, while ActionSA urged the city and the taxi industry to return to the negotiating table.Read More
BEEI (launched in 2020) and has created over 700 000 jobs at 22 000 schools
The Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) is important for our unemployment crisis, but it faces funding difficulties.Read More
Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'
The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.Read More