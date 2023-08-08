Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay
Cats aren't purr-fect but they come pretty close to it. That's why 8 August is International Cat Day - not that they need it because every day with a cat is about them.
Love them or not - cats are independent, sassy balls of fur that subtly display love to make you feel like you're doing a... _just average _job raising them as cat parents - if you know, you know.
When they're not sunbathing or catching some insects as a subtle dig at you for not being an adequate enough provider, they're making you grab your phone to film them doing incredibly C.U.T.E things.
Here are some viral cat videos that'll make you go 'aww' and LOL at the same time.
Shakin' what my momma gave me
@catgivry #cat ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music
Mission pawsible
@yzcjhas 👍👍👍#cat #lovecats #cute #Pet #foryou #fypシ #fyp #kitten #cutecat #tiktok ♬ Mission Impossible (Main Theme) - Favorite Movie Songs
To the windooow, to the waaaall
@ytfamilyshort cute cats #cat #cats #tiktokcat #animals #catvideo #foryoupage #foryou @Yt Family short ♬ When a Cat Owns the Room - GOGOKID兴趣实验室
All hail... fitness queens
@catmaniapro #cats #funnycats #catlovers ♬ Maniac (Flashdance Version) (Re-Recorded / Remastered) - Michael Sembello
Pirates of the CATribbean
@sky_super_cat #lukeskywalkercat ♬ оригинальный звук - Sky Cat
Make my head bop
@chillestcat i think her dance moves are getting smoother every time 💃 drake effect 💅🏼 #cats #drake #hotlinebling #cat #rap #hiphop #catsoftiktok #pop #raptok #fyp ♬ Hotline Bling - Drake
Because cats were made to be pamPURRed
@cicciothebrit Product (Cat Massager) Link in bio🔥 😸😻 @Savy Verse #cicciothebrit #britishshorthair #catsoftiktok #fyp #pov #cattok #catstuff #cat #catmassager ♬ Comedy Music - Nissa
Twerking felines
@stanleythestanman Bounce cat #catsoftiktok #dance #funny #pets ♬ Bounce When She Walk By Ohboyprince - Uniquemusick
I'm thirsty and I know it
@winstonandspooky What’s mine is hers I guess #catsoftiktok #cattok ♬ Oh No - Kreepa
I'm starting a band, baby!
@cats.fanatics Cat life🥰🥰🥰 #cat #catlover #catlife #catlovers #cats_of_world #cats #catinstagram #catvideos #catvideo #fyp #for #foryou #kzlaa ♬ الصوت الأصلي - Cats fanatics
We know, cats are the best - go give yours some hugs and kisses!
This article first appeared on KFM : Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@ytfamilyshort/video/7237050918011800833?q=cat&t=1691480092419
