Take a meow-ment to celebrate cats on #InternationalCatDay





Cats aren't purr-fect but they come pretty close to it. That's why 8 August is International Cat Day - not that they need it because every day with a cat is about them.

Love them or not - cats are independent, sassy balls of fur that subtly display love to make you feel like you're doing a... _just average _job raising them as cat parents - if you know, you know.

When they're not sunbathing or catching some insects as a subtle dig at you for not being an adequate enough provider, they're making you grab your phone to film them doing incredibly C.U.T.E things.

Here are some viral cat videos that'll make you go 'aww' and LOL at the same time.

Shakin' what my momma gave me

Mission pawsible

To the windooow, to the waaaall

All hail... fitness queens

Pirates of the CATribbean

Make my head bop

Because cats were made to be pamPURRed

Twerking felines

I'm thirsty and I know it

I'm starting a band, baby!

We know, cats are the best - go give yours some hugs and kisses!

