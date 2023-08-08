Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.
The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim court order against taxi bodies, which will see that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle from making their way throughout the city, nor cause any harm to passengers or drivers.
In a statement penned by the City of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis said: "We call on SANTACO to stop the violence immediately and return peacefully to the negotiation table."
As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.
The strike stemmed from the City impounding vehicles that are not fit for use.
Hill-Lewis says that many taxi operators have received fines, however, no accountability or change in behaviour followed, therefore, impounding their vehicles is the only effective way to hold them accountable.
He adds that the City will not back down on their stance, and will only engage with the respective organisations once the violence and intimidation comes to an end.
This is unacceptable and we cannot give into it.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
They are free to end their strike at any time; there's nothing holding them back.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The majority of those impoundments are for legitimate, unacceptable crimes.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
