Hill-Lewis reacts to 'unacceptable' taxi strike violence: 'We will NOT give in'

8 August 2023 10:13 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cape Town taxi strike
Cape Town taxi violence
Geordin Hill-Lewis

As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.

The City of Cape Town has been granted an interim court order against taxi bodies, which will see that no person, vehicle, taxi or driver may obstruct, interfere or block any vehicle from making their way throughout the city, nor cause any harm to passengers or drivers.

In a statement penned by the City of Cape Town, Hill-Lewis said: "We call on SANTACO to stop the violence immediately and return peacefully to the negotiation table."

As of Monday, 7 August, law enforcement agencies made at least 35 arrests amid the ongoing strike.

The City of Cape Town's traffic command centre monitors roads on 7 August 2023. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter
The City of Cape Town's traffic command centre monitors roads on 7 August 2023. Picture: @CityofCT/Twitter

RELATED: CT Mayor Hill-Lewis condemns 'violence & lawlessness' during Santaco strike

RELATED: CoCT granted interdict against taxis blocking roads

RELATED: More Golden Arrow buses torched amid taxi strike: 'It isn't business as usual'

The strike stemmed from the City impounding vehicles that are not fit for use.

Hill-Lewis says that many taxi operators have received fines, however, no accountability or change in behaviour followed, therefore, impounding their vehicles is the only effective way to hold them accountable.

He adds that the City will not back down on their stance, and will only engage with the respective organisations once the violence and intimidation comes to an end.

This is unacceptable and we cannot give into it.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

They are free to end their strike at any time; there's nothing holding them back.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The majority of those impoundments are for legitimate, unacceptable crimes.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




