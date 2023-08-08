



DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the country was still in need of a statesman like Prince Mangosuthu Beuhelezi ahead of the 2024 elections.

Steenhuisen was in Durban for the race quotas on Monday night.

Responding to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the visit, he said the DA was really hoping that Buthelezi’s health improved.

The DA and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are not in a formal coalition yet but are supporting each other in some KwaZulu-Natal municipalities.

The DA leader said that he was concerned about IFP founding president Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s health.

"I have been in touch with the IFP directly on it. We obviously wish the prince well - we need a statesman of his stature."

Buthelezi’s hospitalisation also comes at a time where most political parties are gearing up for the 2024 polls.

Steenhuisen said that Shenge’s political contribution was still needed for next year.

"We're going to need them more than ever next year, as we start to chart a new way forward in the country, so we want Shenge to get better we want him on the hustings."

Buthelezi’s office recently told Eyewitness News that the prince was slowly improving but for now, would remain in hospital.

This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen on Buthelezi's health: 'We need a statesman of his stature'